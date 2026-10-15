Mitlin Financial Founder Lawrence Sprung Named Thinkadvisor Luminaries Finalist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sprung was nominated for his“JOY-first” approach to financial planning, which is reshaping how advisors connect with clients

Hauppauge, NY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitlin Financial Inc® Founder Lawrence Sprung, CFP®, has been named a finalist for the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards in the Thought Leadership and Education category. Sprung was recognized for developing his distinctive“JOY-first” approach to financial planning that is transforming how advisors engage with clients.

Over the past year, Sprung expanded this philosophy into a prominent thought leadership platform, reaching national media, advisor trade publications, and industry events such as the Fearless Investing Summit, Jolt!, and Advise AI. He also shares insights through his educational videos on his YouTube channel, The JOYful Money JourneyTM and on the Mitlin Money Mindset® podcast. His content covers topics such as retirement planning, Social Security, tax strategies, entrepreneurship, the use of artificial intelligence in financial planning, and the emotional aspects of money.

"I've known Larry long enough to know that JOY isn't something he puts on a slide; it's how he thinks about the work,” said Burt White, Chief Executive Officer of Carson Group.“He has built an approach that moves the conversation beyond investments and toward what people want their money to make possible. That human connection is so important in our profession, and Larry has been a consistent voice for it. It's great to see ThinkAdvisor recognize the impact he's having on both the people we serve and the industry.”

The recognition comes on the heels of Sprung being named a finalist for two Wealth Management Awards, including the Investor-Focused Podcast category.

"Mitlin Financial's mission is to help the families we serve experience JOY in their financial journeys while creating a clear path toward their vision of tomorrow no matter what wealth-building stage they're in,” said Sprung.“I am incredibly JOYful that the industry continues to celebrate this leadership style and I'm thrilled for the nomination.”

Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on December 3rd.

About Mitlin Financial, Inc®

Mitlin Financial, Inc ® is a registered investment advisory firm that puts your joy at the center of your financial plan. Through a relationship-driven approach, the firm works side-by-side with clients to help them make thoughtful financial decisions to build a life centered on what brings them joy.

About the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards celebrate the trailblazers redefining excellence in financial services. Now in its sixth year, this prestigious program recognizes the visionary firms and individuals driving innovation and making a transformative impact on both the industry and the profession. For information about the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award criteria visit

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health and life decisions. The website also showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, and it translates the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking and technology into easily digestible, shareable content so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

Disclosure: Larry Sprung was selected as an award recipient for ThinkAdvisor's 2026 Luminaries Thought Leader of the Year award. ThinkAdvisor accepts online self-nominations and third-party nominations. Nominations are reviewed by a judging panel made up of ThinkAdvisor's editorial staff and its Luminaries advisory board which consists of leaders in the financial services industry. Final selection will be based on the panel's assessment of the nominee's impact on their firm, its advisors, and the broader professional community and industry. Award criteria includes but is not limited to the nominee's'demonstrated ability to achieve goals, dedication to furthering development of advisors and the industry, and personal commitment to highest ethical standards and excellence. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the nominee for participation or award consideration. Listing as a finalist is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of CWM, LLC by any client. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

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