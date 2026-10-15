ARKBRIDGE, a multi-asset CFD trading platform, today announced its focus on the AI infrastructure investment framework developed by Senior Investment Specialist Jonathan Morelli.

The framework examines the semiconductors, memory, networking, data centres, cooling systems, electrical equipment and power infrastructure required to support the broader artificial intelligence economy, applying technology research, valuation analysis and portfolio-risk considerations to assess developments across the AI supply chain.

Morelli's approach focuses on what he calls the “picks and shovels” of artificial intelligence: the semiconductors, memory, networking, data centres, cooling systems, electrical equipment and power infrastructure required by the broader AI economy.

Rather than attempting to predict which single AI company or model will ultimately dominate, Morelli studies the infrastructure that multiple competing AI businesses may need regardless of who emerges as the market leader.

“The AI winner five years from now may not be obvious today,” Morelli said.“But we already know that serious AI development requires computing capacity, memory, networking, data-centre infrastructure and power. My approach starts with what the entire industry cannot operate without.”

Within ARKBRIDGE.COM, Morelli has become a go-to Senior Investment Specialist for AI investment themes and the analytical tools used to evaluate them, combining technology-sector research with multi-asset analysis, valuation discipline and portfolio-risk considerations.

Jonathan Morelli's AI Infrastructure Investment Framework

Morelli maps the AI economy as an interconnected investment chain:

Compute → Semiconductors → Memory → Networking → Data Centres → Cooling → Power

The framework is designed to identify areas where demand is increasing, capacity may be constrained and strategically important technologies are difficult to replace.

Morelli's analysis begins with six questions:



What infrastructure does the wider AI industry require?

Where could demand grow faster than supply?

Which suppliers serve multiple AI competitors?

How difficult is the underlying technology to replace?

How much future growth is already reflected in the valuation? How much AI-related exposure already exists within the portfolio?

For Morelli, the final question is particularly important.

An investor can hold several different AI-infrastructure companies and still carry significant concentration risk if all of those businesses depend on the same underlying capital-spending cycle.

“Different companies do not automatically mean different risks,” Morelli said.“Understanding where the opportunity sits is important, but understanding how much exposure the portfolio already has is just as important.”

ARKBRIDGE Multi-Asset Analysis Supports Morelli's AI Research

Morelli's framework fits within ARKBRIDGE's broader multi-asset trading and analytical environment.

ARKBRIDGE currently provides access to 3,000+ global market instruments, allowing technology themes to be examined across equities, ETFs, indices, commodities, forex and other global markets.

That breadth matters because the AI infrastructure story extends beyond technology stocks.

Semiconductor demand can influence technology equities, while data-centre expansion can affect industrial companies, energy markets and infrastructure providers. Power constraints can influence utilities and commodities, while interest rates and currencies can affect the financing cost of major infrastructure projects.

Morelli therefore analyses AI as a broader economic ecosystem rather than as a single group of technology companies.

ARKBRIDGE Institutional Intelligence and Human Market Analysis

Morelli's methodology also reflects ARKBRIDGE's Institutional Intelligence approach.

The platform uses AI-supported analytics as a decision-support layer designed to help process market information, monitor volatility, compare sectors and identify relationships across asset classes.

For Morelli, technology helps surface changes in the market, while human analysis is still required to interpret why those changes matter.

Key questions include whether demand is temporary or structural, whether capacity is genuinely constrained, whether a supplier has pricing power and how much expected future growth is already reflected in the market price.

This combination of AI-supported analysis and experienced human interpretation is central to Morelli's work within ARKBRIDGE.

Semiconductors, Data Centres and Power Remain Key Areas of Focus

Semiconductors form the first layer of Morelli's research.

Advanced AI systems depend not only on processors but also on high-bandwidth memory, semiconductor fabrication, specialised manufacturing equipment, advanced packaging and networking.

Morelli looks for companies occupying strategically important positions deeper in that supply chain, particularly where multiple AI ecosystems depend on the same technology.

The same logic extends to data centres.

Modern AI facilities require servers, networking, cooling, electrical switchgear, transformers, grid connections and large quantities of reliable electricity.

Morelli therefore asks a simple question:

“If AI keeps growing, where must the money physically be spent?”

That question forms the foundation of his“picks and shovels” strategy.

Risk Management Remains Central to Morelli's Approach

Identifying an attractive technology theme is only the first part of Morelli's process.

The second is deciding how much risk the opportunity deserves.

Morelli considers position size, valuation, liquidity, volatility, leverage, correlation and existing technology exposure before focusing on potential return.

ARKBRIDGE supports this process with practical risk-management functionality including stop-loss orders, take-profit orders, trailing stops and margin monitoring, alongside AI-supported market analytics.

The tools are not intended to replace research. They support a process that begins with understanding the opportunity, identifying the risk and then determining how exposure should be structured.

ARKBRIDGE.COM Highlights Jonathan Morelli's Specialist Role

ARKBRIDGE reports more than 50,000 clients and provides access to more than 3,000 global market instruments through its multi-asset trading environment.

Within that specialist-led model, Jonathan Morelli has developed a distinct focus on the infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence.

His research covers:

semiconductors, advanced memory, networking, data centres, cooling, electrical infrastructure and power.



For Morelli, the next important AI investment may not necessarily carry an“AI” label.

It may instead provide a component, technology or infrastructure service that several AI leaders cannot operate without.

“The most visible company is not always the company with the most valuable position in the supply chain,” Morelli said.“I want to understand what the AI economy cannot scale without.”

About Jonathan Morelli

Jonathan Morelli is a Senior Investment Specialist at ARKBRIDGE and one of the firm's key specialists in AI-related investment research. His work focuses on the infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence, including semiconductors, memory, advanced packaging, networking, data centres, cooling, electrical systems and power infrastructure.

Morelli's“picks and shovels” framework combines technology research, multi-asset analysis, valuation discipline and portfolio-risk considerations.

About ARKBRIDGE

ARKBRIDGE.COM is a multi-asset CFD trading platform that has operated since 2020 and reports more than 50,000 clients. The platform provides access to 3,000+ global market instruments and combines multi-asset execution, AI-supported analytics, risk-management functionality and account-security controls.

ARKBRIDGE.COM provides execution-only services and does not provide personalised investment advice or discretionary portfolio management.

Risk Warning: CFDs are leveraged instruments and involve a substantial risk of loss. Investments linked to artificial intelligence, semiconductors and infrastructure can experience significant volatility. Market research, diversification and risk-management functionality cannot guarantee investment performance or eliminate market risk.

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