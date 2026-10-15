Veteran Commercial Real Estate Banker Cesar“Ces” Escamilla Joins Eaglebank To Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that Ces Escamilla has joined EagleBank as 1Senior Vice President, Senior Director of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Strategic Growth.

In this newly created role, Escamilla will lead efforts to expand EagleBank's CRE lending capabilities by helping architect, launch and scale new lines of business and specialized financing solutions. He will also focus on identifying and advancing strategic growth opportunities that broaden the bank's capabilities, enhance client solutions, and support the continued evolution of EagleBank's commercial real estate platform.

Escamilla brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate banking experience, with a track record of building and repositioning lending businesses, leading teams, and developing relationships with institutional real estate sponsors. He joins EagleBank from Truist Bank, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, National Real Estate, Mid-Atlantic Region.

“Ces brings the experience, relationships and business development expertise to help accelerate the growth of our commercial real estate business,” said Ryan Riel, EagleBank Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Real Estate Lending Officer.“His ability to develop specialized lending solutions and build scalable, client-oriented businesses will be valuable as we expand our capabilities and pursue disciplined, profitable growth.”

“EagleBank has built a strong commercial real estate franchise and deep relationships across the market,” said Escamilla.“I'm excited to work with the broader team to build on that foundation by developing new lines of business and capabilities that expand the platform, offer clients a wider range of solutions and position the CRE business for long-term growth.”

Before his most recent role at Truist, Escamilla led Truist's Greater Washington commercial real estate business, overseeing a significant commercial real estate lending and deposit portfolio across one of the company's most active regions. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles spanning commercial and institutional real estate, portfolio strategy, credit and risk management, capital markets, and business development.

Escamilla holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BBA in Finance from Texas State University. He is affiliated with The Economic Club of Washington and several other civic organizations within the Greater Washington Region.

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800



About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

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