Acebet.Cc Launches Instant Win Games

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new game category includes over 120 crossing games, penalty shootouts, limbo, tower and fly-and-land games from 14 different studios

New York, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acebet.cc, the US social casino with a sweepstakes promotional model operated by Trey Mark Holdings Ltd., has launched Instant Win Games, a new lobby category of 123 games where each round is decided in a single play. The category is live on the Acebet.cc website and the Acebet app, and every game can be played with Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins.

What are instant win casino games?

Instant win games skip reels and paylines. A player picks a play amount, takes one action(such as kicking a penalty in a soccer match, crossing a road, climbing a tower, or calling a multiplier), and sees the result straight away. Many let the player cash out partway through a round or push on for a bigger multiplier. Some popular instant win games playable on Acebet include BGaming'sAviamasters, the most-played title in the category so far, Kerma Games' Crazy Chicken Cross, Evoplay'sUncrossable Rush and Penalty Shoot-Out Street, Gaming Corps' RAMPAGE! and ZOOT Studios' Classic Limbo.

The category sits alongside the 12 Acebet Originals, including Mines, Crash, Plinko and Dice, which play the same quick way and Acebet's slots library of over 5,000 games.

How to play

Every instant win game can be played free with Gold Coins. To play with Sweeps Coins, players must be 18 or older and have a verified Acebet.cc account in an eligible US state. SC won through play redeems for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD under the Acebet.cc Promotional Play Rules.

About Acebet.cc

Acebet.cc is a free-to-play US social casino offering slots, instant win games, live dealer tables and Acebet Originals, available to players in 43 US states. Players use Gold Coins for entertainment or Sweeps Coins that redeem for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD. Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. is named as operator in the Acebet.cc Terms of Service.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. 18+. Open to eligible players in permitted US jurisdictions only; void where prohibited. Subject to the Promotional Play Rules and Terms of Service.

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