Acebet Social Casino Launches Free NFL Pick'em Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players pick one NFL winner prediction per day, get rewarded free SC for correct predictions

New York, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Acebet.cc, the US social casino with a sweepstakes promotional model operated by Trey Mark Holdings Ltd., has launched Daily Draft, a free NFL pick'em game that runs every week of the NFL season. Players choose one team to win its game. If the team wins, the player wins free SC coins. There is no purchase and no entry fee, and the game is live now on the Acebet.cc website and the Acebet app.

How it works

On each NFL gameday, Acebet users can select one NFL team to win a game on that day.







If the pick is correct, the user wins free SC. If a player gets 3 predictions correct consecutively, their SC winnings multiply.

Picks can be changed or deleted any time before kickoff, and players can set picks ahead for the rest of the week. A losing pick costs nothing.

Rewards scale to each team's chance of winning at the moment the pick is confirmed, so underdog picks pay more than favorites. A team given a 25% chance pays twice what a coin-flip pick pays, while a heavy favorite at 90% pays a little over half of that. Three correct picks in a row doubles every win after that. Only a loss resets the streak; skipped days, days with no games and voided picks leave it where it is.

Users can find Daily Draft in the Acebet app, or they can go directly to the game page at .







Acebet Daily Draft Rules



One pick per pick day.

Ties, cancellations and games moved to another date are void, with no reward and no change to the streak.

Verified accounts only.

Players must verify ID before making a pick. Daily Draft SC follows the same playthrough and redemption rules as other promotional SC under the Promotional Play Policy.



Daily Draft is open to Acebet.cc players aged 18 or older, or the age of majority in their state, in eligible states. Daily Draft is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NFL or any NFL team.

About Acebet.cc

Acebet.cc is a free-to-play US social casino offering slots, instant win games, live dealer tables and Acebet Originals, available to players in 43 US states. Players use Gold Coins for entertainment or Sweeps Coins that redeem for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD. Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. is named as operator in the Acebet.cc Terms of Service.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. 18+. Open to eligible players in permitted US jurisdictions only; void where prohibited. Subject to the Promotional Play Rules and Terms of Service.

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