BCS Technology, Open University Of Kenya And Jaseci Labs Train Kenya's Next AI Builders In 2Nd Generative AI Masterclass

BCS Technology, Jaseci Labs and the Open University of Kenya are training Kenya's next generation of AI builders.

Led by AI pioneer Dr. Jason Mars, the BCS programme takes Kenyan learners from AI theory to working products, culminating in a nat'l hackathon on 16-17 October.

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BCS Technology, a Global IT consulting and professional services firm is delivering the second edition of its Generative AI programme with the Open University of Kenya (OUK), and Jaseci Labs. The programme's lead facilitator is Dr. Jason Mars of the University of Michigan. This year, the programme has expanded into a Masterclass and Hackathon. The Masterclass commenced on 15 September 2026 and will culminate in a Hackathon on 16–17 October 2026, where teams will showcase working AI solutions and compete.The programme is the second cohort under the five-year partnership BCS Technology and OUK announced in August 2025. Over five years, the partnership aims to train thousands of learners across multiple cohorts. The first cohort in 2025 had more than 200 participants (applicants), with the top two performers offered job placement opportunities.From Lessons to Launch:The 2026 Masterclass covered the principles and practice of agentic AI, the kind of AI that plans and carries out tasks in steps rather than simply answering questions. Over the four weekly live sessions, participants learned how AI models are trained and adapted, prompting, retrieval and how to use the tool to turn the models into working systems.The course is built around one project. In teams of one to three, students built a personal planning app with an AI agent at its core, available as a web app, a mobile app and a command-line tool, all running on a single shared backend. Teams pitched a working prototype in Week Three and will present their finished products at a virtual demo day. Projects will be assessed on technical quality, product design, and how well each team markets and launches what it built."Most AI courses end with earning a certificate. Ours ends at a launch," said Dr. Logeeshan Velamanickam, AI Lead, BCS Technology "We run this programme the way we run client projects: build early, ship every week and measure results. That is what enterprises now expect from AI teams, and it is what these learners will be ready to deliver."Taught by a University of Michigan AI Pioneer:Dr. Jason Mars, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan, leads the programme's teaching alongside BCS Technology. As one of the most recognised figures in applied AI, Dr. Mars has been inducted into two computer science Halls of Fame, holds more than 30 patents and has built AI companies that reached over 20 million users. He also created Jac, a programming language for building AI applications, and founded Jaseci Labs, the company behind it. Learners use Jac throughout the programme and BCS Technology uses it in its own client work."The raw talent and fire in the belly of the students in Kenya is unmatched. It's an honour and privilege to collaborate with OUK in helping to develop in them the technical depth, creativity and ambition to help define it," said Dr. Mars. "As AI reshapes the global economy, I believe Kenya has an opportunity to become not just a consumer of this new technology but a source of the engineers, innovators and leaders who will build its future."Prof. Carolyne Omulando, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Affairs at OUK, said: "At the Open University of Kenya, we are committed to providing accessible, relevant and future-focused learning opportunities. The Generative AI Masterclass and Hackathon will enable participants to develop practical skills, explore emerging technologies and apply artificial intelligence to real-world challenges."Built on Enterprise AI Delivery:What participants learn reflects the work BCS Technology delivers for enterprise clients. In July 2026, BCS Technology joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, formalising AI delivery work already underway across its practice. The firm is rolling out Claude across airline, hospitality, banking and retail clients globally, has Claude Certified Architects, Developers and Associates on staff and is working to certify more than 600 experts through internal bootcamps.BCS Technology operates delivery centres in Kenya, the Philippines, India and Sri Lanka, serving enterprise clients across APAC, the Americas and the Middle East. The programme gives Kenyan learners direct exposure to the tools, methods and standards used on that client work.

Laetitia Lilith Del Mundo

BCS Technology

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BCS Technology, Open University of Kenya and Jaseci Labs train Kenya's next AI builders in 2nd Generative AI Masterclass News Provided By BCS Technology International Pty Ltd October 15, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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