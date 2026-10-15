Stephanie Blum Named to Lawdragon's 2027 Leading Family Lawyers Guide for Fourth Consecutive Year

Reuben Raucher & Blum partner recognized for her work in complex family law litigation, high-conflict custody disputes, and domestic violence matters.

- Timothy D. Reuben, President of Reuben Raucher & BlumLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced that partner Stephanie I. Blum has been selected to the 2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers, marking her fourth consecutive year receiving the national recognition. The annual guide honors attorneys across the United States who have distinguished themselves through their work in divorce, custody, and other complex family law matters.“Stephanie has an exceptional ability to navigate highly contentious family law disputes with the preparation, judgment, and determination these matters demand,” said Timothy D. Reuben, President of Reuben Raucher & Blum.“She understands the profound impact these cases have on families, particularly children, and consistently brings the strategic insight and courtroom experience necessary to protect her clients' interests.”A Certified Family Law Specialist with more than 25 years of experience, Blum represents clients in complex divorce and family law litigation, including high-conflict custody disputes, domestic violence restraining order proceedings, relocation matters, support disputes, and cases involving substantial assets.Just this week, Blum secured a significant victory following a seven-day domestic violence restraining order trial that stretched over eight months. Representing a mother seeking protection from her former partner, Blum prevailed despite an earlier criminal prosecution involving the same allegations having ended in an acquittal. Facing a team of three opposing attorneys, Blum presented video evidence, eyewitness testimony, and extensive cross-examination to establish her client's credibility and challenge the opposing party's account of events. The court ultimately found in her client's favor, expressly rejecting the opposing party's testimony and granting a two-year domestic violence restraining order.The decision follows another significant result in which Blum prevailed after an 18-day domestic violence restraining order trial involving a highly contested custody dispute. In that matter, the court awarded her client sole legal and physical custody of two children, finding that their best interests required a departure from the typical custody arrangement.Blum's practice also emphasizes thoughtful resolution of difficult family law disputes. In a complex divorce involving relocation, substance abuse allegations, and financial disagreements, she developed a comprehensive mediation strategy addressing parenting responsibilities, travel arrangements, and future decision-making. The resulting settlement resolved longstanding issues and spared the family years of additional litigation.In addition to her fourth consecutive Lawdragon recognition, Blum was named among the Daily Journal's 2026 Top Family Lawyers and was selected for inclusion in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law Mediation. She has also been recognized as a Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times.Blum earned her J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and her Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. Her experience and perspective on family law issues have been featured in national media outlets, including People, Variety, Entertainment Tonight, and Page Six.

Lana Manganiello

Practice Growth Partner

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Stephanie Blum Named to Lawdragon's 2027 Leading Family Lawyers Guide for Fourth Consecutive Year News Provided By Practice Growth Partner October 15, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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