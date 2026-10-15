Norgen Biotek Expands Biodefence Portfolio With The Launch Of Hantavirus And Ebola Virus Detection Kits

Norgen's Hantavirus Multiplex TaqMan RT-PCR Detection Kit

New field-ready molecular diagnostic kits deliver rapid detection for Hantavirus and Ebola threats.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Norgen Biotek Corp., a leading Canadian biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics and sample stabilization technologies, today declared its readiness for global biodefence with the commercial launch of its Hantavirus and Ebola Virus Detection Kits. This launch marks a major expansion of the company's capabilities into high-consequence pathogen surveillance and biosecurity, establishing a complete, sample-to-result defense system for high-threat viral pathogens. By integrating safe specimen collection, high-yield RNA extraction, and sensitive RT-qPCR detection into a single unified pipeline, Norgen removes critical workflow bottlenecks and empowers health and defense agencies with immediate, field-ready threat surveillance.“We are excited to expand our footprint in biodefence to address critical global health and security challenges,” said Dr. Yousef Haj-Ahmad, President and CEO of Norgen Biotek.“Our leadership in molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies has enabled us to deliver a complete, highly sensitive workflow that empowers defense agencies, public health labs, and research institutions to respond rapidly to emerging infectious disease threats.”Norgen is extending its proven portfolio of collection, preservation, and isolation technologies directly into the biodefence arena. By pairing proprietary Silicon Carbide (SiC) extraction chemistry with sensitive RT-qPCR detection, Norgen delivers pinpoint accuracy for Hantavirus and Ebola identification across complex sample types-reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in global health security.About Norgen Biotek Corp.Norgen Biotek is a rapidly growing privately-held Canadian biotech company committed to providing innovative products and services to the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry. Norgen has developed technologies and products for the purification of nucleic acids and proteins on both preparative and industrial scales, including ready-to-use chromatography resins and pre-packed chromatography columns. Detailed information about the company is available at .For further information, please contact:

Sabah Butt

Norgen Biotek

+1 905-227-8848

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Norgen Biotek Expands Biodefence Portfolio with the Launch of Hantavirus and Ebola Virus Detection Kits News Provided By Norgen Biotek October 15, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.