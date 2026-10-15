Lop Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Murmu On Dushyant Gautam Assuming Gubernatorial Post

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her to ask the Union government to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim, and that he does not assume office until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has completed its probe into the murder of Ankita Bhandari at a resort in Uttarakhand.

"Ankita Bhandari was nineteen-years-old when she was murdered on September 18, 2022. She worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh. Her employer, Pulkit Arya, the son of a BJP leader, pressed her to provide 'special services' to VIP guests which she refused. Pulkit Arya and two of his employees killed her. All three are now serving life sentences," he wrote in the letter that he shared in a social media post.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader met Ankita's parents at India Gate as they protested the recent appointment, demanding answers on the case, especially the identity of an alleged VIP mentioned in a contentious audio clip.

Gautam has secured court protection against the allegation that links him to the case.

"One question has gone unanswered for four years: who were the VIPs? In January this year, after protests across Uttarakhand, the state government handed that question to the CBI. Its investigation is still underway," Rahul Gandhi said in the letter, alleging "The CBI inquiry to determine who the VIPs were is ongoing, but proceeding very slowly".

He added that while holding an office as a Constitutional head, "no criminal proceedings can be instituted or continued against him (Dushyant Gautam)", and the appointment "places him out of the reach of the CBI".

While admitting that Governors are appointed on the advice of the Council of Ministers, led by the Prime Minister, the LoP urged "by long convention, the President has the right to warn the government, and Article 74(1) gives you the power to ask for advice to be reconsidered", adding, "That is why I write to you, as a last resort."