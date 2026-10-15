Lalu Prasad Yadav Meets Families Of Raghopur Boat Accident Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav met families affected by the tragic boat accident in Raghopur, Vaishali district, at his residence in Patna on Thursday.

The grieving relatives recounted the circumstances of the accident and shared their anguish over the loss of their loved ones.

Expressing his condolences, Lalu Prasad assured the families that he and the entire Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would stand by them during this difficult time.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD MP from Pataliputra Misa Bharti were also present at the meeting.

They offered their condolences and pledged to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday around 8.30 pm in the Raghopur Diara region of Vaishali district, within the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station and near Rampur Shyamchand Panchayat.

According to the account provided, around 20 to 25 people were travelling in a small boat to attend a shraddha bhoj hosted by Singheshwar Rai near Mata Maharani Sthan in Bhagtan Tola when the vessel capsized midstream.

The accident claimed 13 lives, including nine girls and four boys, leaving the local community in mourning.

The Bihar government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each person who lost their life in that tragic accident.

The Central government has also announced assistance through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), including Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought explanations from the Circle Officer and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Raghopur.

She has also ordered that the salaries of both officers be withheld until the inquiry is completed.

The tragedy has prompted calls from political and social groups for adequate support, justice and rehabilitation for the affected families.

Lalu Prasad's meeting with the survivors' relatives comes amid continuing demands for relief and assistance to those who have lost family members in the accident.