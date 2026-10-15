African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 Opens With Call For African Value Addition And United States (U.S.) Critical Mineral Partnership

African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 officially opened on Wednesday with keynote addresses from regional leaders, regulators and international stakeholders, underscoring the vital need for deeper regional integration, localized value addition and strategic global partnerships to drive mining growth across the continent.

Patrick Mulindwa Lubega, Chief of Staff of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), stressed that African producers must leverage the surging global demand for critical resources to deliver socioeconomic benefits for local communities.

“The world's appetite for African minerals is growing rapidly - copper for the power grid, lithium for batteries and gold as a strategic reserve,” Lubega stated.“The core question must be how these mineral export initiatives leave our people with real skills and economic benefits - we cannot simply be left with holes in the ground. The true measure of our mineral wealth lies in the jobs we create and the industrialization we foster.”

To secure these long-term gains, Lubega emphasized the pivotal role of state-owned enterprises in negotiating equitable, high-value deals with international investors.

He pointed to the launch of the AMW African National Mining Companies Forum as a key milestone. The forum has brought together state mining entities from Malawi, Libya, Egypt and Kenya, along with an official delegation from Eswatini observing best practices to accelerate the creation of its own national mining firm.

“This forum is not about locking out the global market; historically, our governments regulated a sector in which they rarely participated as commercial actors. National mining companies allow us to directly participate and partner with the private sector to advance our shared agenda for local and regional value addition.”

Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Masanza, Uganda's Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, backed Lubega's call for local impact, arguing that mining must be defined by investments made across the entire value chain rather than mere extraction.

“Mining on its own does not equal true industrialization,” Masanza stated.“No matter what you extract, you are starting with raw ore, and only about 10% of a mineral's potential value is realized at the initial mining stage. We must focus on how we can maximize economic benefits by taking raw materials like tin mined in Uganda and adding significant value to them domestically.”

Ashley Ndir, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Commercial Service under the U.S. Department of Commerce, underscored the U.S government's commitment to partnering with African mineral producers across the entire mining value chain.

“The mere presence of resources means nothing unless we transform them into long-lasting economic value; we must focus on building resilient supply chains that deliver real economic gains for local populations,” Ndir stated.“There is a clear alignment between the United States and Africa. African nations are seeking opportunities for local and regional value addition, while the U.S. is focused on building more diversified, resilient critical mineral supply chains - and these objectives mutually reinforce each other.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.