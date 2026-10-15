Liberia Launches 2026 Offshore Licensing Round, Offering 15 Blocks To Investors

Liberia has launched its 2026 Offshore Direct Negotiation Licensing Round, offering 15 offshore blocks across the Liberia and Harper basins as the country seeks to attract exploration investment and advance the development of its petroleum sector.

Announced on October 14 in Cape Town alongside African Energy Week 2026 and African Mining Week, the round was launched by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) and organized by Energy Capital&Power (ECP). The campaign invites qualified companies to pursue individual blocks through direct negotiations, with the licensing process closing on April 15, 2027.

LPRA Director General Marilyn T. Logan called on investors to submit letters of intent and highlighted the potential for exploration success to shape Liberia's petroleum industry.

“Our petroleum system works,” Logan said.“Whichever company makes the first discovery will play a significant role in the history of our country.”

15 Offshore Blocks Available for Negotiation

The licensing round comprises twelve blocks in the Liberia Basin – LB-1, LB-2, LB-3, LB-7, LB-12, LB-13, LB-14, LB-18, LB-19, LB-20, LB-21 and LB-23 – and three in the Harper Basin – LB-25, LB-28 and LB-33.

The acreage targets Cretaceous structures, deepwater basin-floor fans and structural closures along Liberia's Atlantic margin. The offering provides investors with opportunities to evaluate frontier exploration prospects in a region with established petroleum system indicators and potential for further discoveries.

The round is supported by more than 80,000 km of seismic data, including over 50,000 line-km of 2D seismic and 31,000 km2 of 3D surveys, alongside gravity, magnetic and well-log datasets.

Geophysical data company TGS has reprocessed 12,000 km of 2D seismic using Pre-Stack Depth Migration, as well as 5,100 km2 of 3D seismic data, to improve subsurface imaging and support prospect evaluation.

“There's a working petroleum system offshore Liberia,” said Jason Robinson, Managing Director at ENARJI and former Director of Business Development at TGS.“It's been a prolific system across the margin and there are significant fan-plays that go out into the very deepwater.”

Direct Negotiations Offer Flexible Entry

Under the direct negotiation framework, qualified companies can pursue individual blocks and negotiate proposed exploration programs with the LPRA. Applicants must demonstrate technical capability, financial strength and relevant offshore experience.

The process is governed by Liberia's 2014 Petroleum Exploration and Production Act and its 2019 amendments. The framework is designed to provide investors with a route to acreage access while maintaining qualification requirements and regulatory oversight.

Fiscal terms and regulatory predictability were highlighted as important considerations for prospective investors. LPRA Deputy Director General for Finance Robert Sonkarlay said the authority is prepared to accommodate changing market conditions and the needs of participating companies.

“Investors are not just looking to find attractive fiscal terms; they're also looking for fiscal predictability,” Sonkarlay said.“We can assure that our terms are flexible and benchmarked. We will ensure that our terms adapt to changing markets and the needs of interested participants.”

LPRA Board Member Kau Dorilae also emphasized the importance of investor engagement and consistency in the country's investment framework. She noted that prequalification remains valid for five years, allowing companies to establish eligibility before pursuing specific block opportunities.

Government Backs Offshore Exploration Campaign

Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai reaffirmed the government's support for the licensing round in a prerecorded address delivered during the launch.

“Today, I assure you that the journey you are about to begin with Liberia through the LPRA carries the full support of the Liberian government and is guided by principles that this administration is dedicated to stand for,” Boakai said.

Preparations for the campaign included an investor day in Houston on August 19, 2026, followed by the opening of prequalification on August 28. The campaign forms part of Liberia's efforts to engage international exploration companies and attract investment into its offshore petroleum resources.

With 15 blocks available through direct negotiations, the 2026 licensing round provides a structured pathway for qualified companies to assess Liberia's offshore potential and advance discussions on exploration opportunities.

For information on the licensing round and prequalification requirements, visit the LPRA's official licensing round page ( ) or contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.