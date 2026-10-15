Uganda Reaffirms First Oil Timeline, Eyes Refinery Completion By 2030

Uganda is on track to begin commercial oil production by June 2027, with first exports to follow through the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), according to Kristina Kasebayo, Head of Compliance at the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). Speaking during a fireside chat at African Energy Week 2026 in Cape Town, Kasebayo reaffirmed the country's production timeline while outlining plans to reach a final investment decision (FID) on its domestic refinery in February 2027, targeting completion by 2030.

"First oil will start before the end of our financial year – June 2027 – which will position us as an oil producing country," Kasebayo said, adding that EACOP is currently 92% complete, with first crude exports expected to follow the start of production.

The milestone will mark a significant step for Uganda, nearly two decades after the country's first commercial oil discoveries in 2006. While Uganda has established substantial upstream resources, the development of export infrastructure and supporting regulatory frameworks has been critical to bringing those resources to market. EACOP will transport Ugandan crude to a port in Tanzania, providing access to international buyers.

"The challenge was never getting the oil out of the ground, but having the infrastructure and regulation in place," Kasebayo explained, noting that the requisite agreements are now in place.

Alongside its export ambitions, Uganda is advancing plans for a domestic refinery aimed at strengthening national energy security and supporting local fuel supply. The development forms part of Uganda's strategy to capture greater value from its hydrocarbon resources by combining international crude exports with domestic processing capacity.

"We intend to take FID for the domestic refinery in February 2027 and expect the refinery to be complete by 2030," Kasebayo said.

Uganda is also preparing to market its crude internationally under the name Pearl Sweet, drawing on the country's identity as the Pearl of Africa. According to Kasebayo, the crude grade has already gained international recognition, positioning Uganda to engage global buyers as export infrastructure nears completion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.