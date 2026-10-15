Maha CM Directs Launch Of Digital Service Platform

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed all concerned government departments and MahaIT to work in close coordination to ensure citizens receive state government services seamlessly through digital channels.

In a high-level meeting, he instructed officials to complete all pending tasks by December 31 to facilitate the official launch of the unified digital service platform for 'MahaDBT 2.0', 'Maitri 2.0', and 'Aaple Sarkar 2.0' on January 26. He chaired a review meeting regarding the streamlining and consolidation of services on these portals.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that the government has structured an 'end-to-end' digital platform. The backend needs robust development in accordance with Governance Process Re-engineering (GPR) standards to ensure effective ground-level service delivery.

Once fully operational, this automated setup will reduce the daily administrative workload on state departments by 50 per cent, eliminating the need for citizens to physically visit government offices, he said.

Departments were instructed to refrain from making frequent changes to requirements during the development phase. Concurrently, MahaIT has been tasked with aligning technical developments with departmental requirements and establishing a time-bound redressal mechanism for operational challenges, he noted. Once approved by the High-Powered Committee, departments must issue the official Government Resolution (GR) within 3 days and work on reverse timeline planning to resolve backlog work, he noted.

"Receiving direct, positive feedback from citizens confirming that services are good and hassle-free is the true benchmark of this digital platform's success. Merely achieving technical completion will not suffice until citizens experience a positive transformation," stated CM Fadnavis.

Out of 1,222 reviewed services, 723 services have been rationalised. This includes removing 32 non-services, 83 obsolete services, 51 immediate services, and consolidating 333 duplicate/supplementary services. Processing is underway for 467 services across 46 sub-departments following committee approval.

A data-driven model is proposed to proactively identify prospective pension beneficiaries, with 8,90,000 potential beneficiaries identified statewide, said the government release. Integration between the Sports E-Certificate system and the State Education Board to auto-include verified sports grace marks directly in student exam results.

Nearly 130 schemes across various state corporations will be brought onto MahaDBT 2.0 with standardised applications.

Launching 'MahaHostel'-a consolidated platform for over 1,700 hostels under 9 departments-and a unified registration portal with 'One Contractor, One ID' will be for all government procurement and contracts.

Out of 32,479 active service centres statewide, 17,517 centres submitted reports meeting standardised criteria, and verification is complete for 12,824 centres. Centres are being classified into four categories-'Smart', 'Capable' (Saksham), 'Emerging' (Udayonmukh), and 'Striving' (Prayatnashil)-evaluated on parameters like application volume, operational days, approval rate, public feedback, and quality standards. Outstanding 'Smart' centres will be formally honoured and felicitated on January 26, 2027, said the release.