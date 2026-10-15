K'taka Govt Launches Special Food Safety Drive During Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration has launched a special inspection drive across the state from October 15 to 17 to ensure the availability of safe and quality sweets during the upcoming festive season.

The drive, conducted on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has covered 80 sweet manufacturing and sales establishments, with notices issued to 10 units for alleged violations of food safety standards.

According to a press release issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, a total of 125 food samples were collected during the inspections and sent to the respective government food laboratories for analysis. The samples will be examined to assess their quality and determine whether they comply with the prescribed food safety standards.

During the inspections, officials identified several irregularities at sweet manufacturing and sales establishments. The preparation and storage areas of some units were found to be maintained under unhygienic conditions, raising concerns over the safety and quality of the food products being prepared and sold to consumers.

Officials also found that food handlers at certain establishments did not possess medical certificates. In addition, some food business operators had not obtained the mandatory licences or registrations required under the food safety regulations.

Following these findings, the department issued notices to 10 sweet manufacturing units and food business operators.

Further legal action will be initiated against those found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant rules and regulations, the department stated.

As part of the statewide exercise, Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers have been directed to inspect sweet manufacturing units and sales establishments within their respective district jurisdictions between October 15 and 17.

The department said the special drive was aimed at ensuring that consumers have access to safe and quality sweets during the festive period, when demand for such products typically increases.

Inspections would continue against establishments violating food safety and quality standards. The department warned that stringent legal action would be taken against violators in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.