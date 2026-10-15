Over 18 Lakh Beneficiaries Facing Pension Delays: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Thursday accused the Congress government of failing to disburse social security pensions to the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities for several months, alleging that more than 18 lakh beneficiaries in the state were facing delays.

In a statement, Ashoka contrasted the Centre's decision to continue the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for the next five years at an expenditure of Rs 53,428 crore, benefiting 3.20 crore people, with the alleged delays in pension payments in Karnataka.

“On one side, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to provide social security to 3.20 crore beneficiaries by continuing the National Social Assistance Programme for the next five years at an expenditure of Rs 53,428 crore. On the other hand, social security pensions meant to support the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities have not been reaching beneficiaries in Karnataka for several months,” Ashoka said.

He alleged that more than 18 lakh beneficiaries in the state were struggling due to delays in receiving their pensions.

“On one side, there are efforts to provide security to the lives of vulnerable sections. On the other, helpless people who depend entirely on their pensions for their livelihood are being forced to wait for their money,” he said.

Ashoka urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to ensure the immediate release of pending pension payments.

“Pension is not a favour granted by the government. It is a lifeline for eligible beneficiaries. Ensuring that pensions reach the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities on time is the government's responsibility,” he said.

He demanded that the state government immediately clear the pending pension dues and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance they are entitled to.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, praising the Centre, stated, "Empowering women farmers means strengthening the very foundation of Indian agriculture. Under PM Shri Narendra Modiji's leadership, PM-KISAN is providing direct financial support to women farmers, strengthening their livelihoods, financial independence and contribution to building a prosperous agricultural sector."