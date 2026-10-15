'Dipke A Traitor, Attempting To Weaken India Despite Living Here': BJP Criticises CJP's 'Tiranga Assembly' Call

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Abhijeet Dipke, calling him a "traitor" and accusing him of "attempting to weaken India despite living here" after the latter criticised the Central government for crackdown on protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke accused the BJP-led Union government of detaining members of student organisations, opposition leaders and protesters in order to "protect only one man, Gyanesh Kumar".

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia referring to the CJP Chief, saying: "Just now, a press conference was held by an 'anarchic element.' He is an anarchist-every Indian knows this-but he is also anti-national and a traitor. Living on Indian soil, he is actively provoking others, calling upon the Indian Army and the police to take to the streets in protest."

"His true, toxic, and repulsive nature, a mindset that seeks to incite chaos, has been revealed before the public today, standing in direct opposition to the Constitution and the law," he said.

Referring to CJP's call to hold a 'Tiranga Assembly' on October 16, Bhatia also accused the outfit of "engaging in theatrics" and hoisting the Tricolour "only to follow it up with poisonous rhetoric".

Abhijeet Dipke has urged people to gather at the Central Park in New Delhi's Connaught Place at 5 p.m. on Friday, to wave the Tricolour in protest against the arrest of his party's Co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

"You invoke the brave Indian Army, an institution every Indian takes pride in, one that would sacrifice everything to defend the Constitution, and you call upon those in police uniform to take to the streets against the government and the Constitution itself. Only an enemy of India, a traitor, could do such a thing," the BJP leader remarked.

Targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Abhijeet Dipke, AISA National President Neha Bora and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, Gaurav Bhatia said: "You talk about the Tricolour; well, I want to ask Dipke first: when was the last time you held or hoisted the Tricolour before this? Why has the Tricolour suddenly come to your mind now?"

He also questioned the CJP choosing Central Park at Connaught Place as the venue for its 'Tiranga Assembly'.

"You say that you (Abhijeet Dipke) intend to hold a demonstration at the Connaught Place. My question to these 'Mir Jafars', these traitors, these termites, who live on Indian soil yet strive to weaken India, is this: Is Connaught Place a designated site for protests? Have you even sought permission to stage a sit-in at an authorised protest venue? Why Connaught Place specifically?" the BJP spokesperson asked.

"Is it because the objective of the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' and the 'Toolkit', is to spread an atmosphere of anarchy, starting from Connaught Place to the rest of Delhi, and from there to the rest of the country? This toxic mindset will not succeed. It has now become clear that their stated goal is 'regime change'. Those who have never hoisted the Tricolour, never even held it in their hands, and have done nothing for the flag or the nation...you lack the standing to even contest elections, your security deposits would be forfeited if you contest one. Yet, you speak of 'regime change'," Gaurav Bhatia remarked.

He referred to Neha Bora's remark on Bangladesh's Gen-Z protest, saying: "What kind of traitors are these who hold press conferences on Indian soil to advocate for anarchy and tear the Constitution to shreds? I believe the people of India are giving them a fitting, robust, and immediate response, showing them exactly where they stand."

Bora had praised Bangladesh's Gen-Z movement and said it had inspired young people in India to stand up for democracy and voting rights.