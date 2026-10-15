Bookmybai Founder Recalls Burn-Mark Incident That Led To Bollywood Celebrity Ban Nearly A Decade Ago

MENAFN - Live Mint) BookMyBai co-founder Anupam Sinhal has revealed the disturbing incident that prompted his company to stop providing domestic workers to Bollywood celebrities nearly a decade ago.

BookMyBai founder on why Bollywood celebrities are banned on his platform

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sinhal recalled how a worker arrived at the company's office with burn marks on her body after an incident involving an iron.

“The Bollywood celebrity decision was taken the day a worker stepped into her office and she had burn marks on her body through the clothes iron because she accidentally burnt the clothes of that particular celebrity while she was ironing her clothes,” Sinhal said.

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The incident, he explained, became a turning point for the company.“That is when we thought enough is enough and now we are not doing this anymore,” he added.

The account highlights the vulnerability of domestic workers, whose employment often takes place inside private homes, away from public scrutiny. Sinhal's remarks also raise questions about the safeguards available to workers when they face mistreatment at work.

Is the Bollywood celebrity ban still in place?

Asked whether the restriction remained in force almost 10 years later, Sinhal offered a qualified answer,“Yes and no.”

He said BookMyBai continues to refuse requests from celebrities who approach the platform directly. However, exceptions can be made when a trusted contact personally vouches for a prospective employer.

“If a celebrity contacts us directly that she needs a domestic helper, we flat outrightly refuse that we will not be able to provide you with the service because we have a blanket ban on this,” he said.

Sinhal cited Soni Razdan, actor Alia Bhatt's mother, as an example of someone whose recommendation could lead the company to accept a request. He clarified that Razdan, rather than Bhatt herself, contacts the company in such cases.

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The distinction, according to Sinhal, is between an unsolicited request and one supported by a trusted reference.

Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza among celebrities praised

Despite the restrictions, Sinhal said some celebrities treat their domestic staff with consideration and generosity. He named Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza among those who, according to him, have shown respect towards their workers.

He also mentioned filmmaker Farah Khan, casting director Shanoo Sharma, cricketer Rohit Sharma, Sherlyn Chopra and actor Tina Datta.

Sinhal recalled that Bhatt had given ₹50 lakh to a cook placed through the company, asking him to use the money to buy a house. He said the worker subsequently purchased a home in Virar.

“There are very, very good employers who are there in the celebrities also, but they are a handful,” he said.

Sinhal also described less severe but concerning situations involving wealthy employers, including domestic workers being expected to remain awake until 4 am during parties, even when they did not wish to do so.

How COVID-19 changed attitudes towards domestic workers

Sinhal said employer behaviour had improved considerably since the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. When part-time workers could not travel to employers' homes, families had to manage household responsibilities themselves.

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That experience, he suggested, helped employers recognise how much they relied on domestic workers.

He also pointed to a change in language, saying workers were increasingly described as“domestic workers” rather than“servants”. For Sinhal, the shift reflected a broader change in how their role was perceived.

While he said major incidents had become less frequent among the households served by his company, his account underlines the importance of treating domestic work as employment that demands dignity, clear safeguards and accountability.