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Delhi Ramlila To Light 30-Foot 'Cockroach' Effigy With Ravana As 'Swachh Bharat' Initiative Amid CJP Protests

Delhi Ramlila To Light 30-Foot 'Cockroach' Effigy With Ravana As 'Swachh Bharat' Initiative Amid CJP Protests


Date: 2026-10-15 10:45:13

(MENAFN- Live Mint) This Dussehra, Delhi will witness a 30-foot-tall "cockroach " effigy which will be burnt alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila, reported PTI. The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which has been holding Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents“filth and dirt”.

Cockroach effigy alongside Ravana in Pitampura Ramlila

Talking to PTI, the committee described their initiative as a part of the "Swachh Bharat " and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

The move comes amid multiple protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) across the nation.

However, Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told the news agency that the decision is apolitical.

(this is a developing story)

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Live Mint

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