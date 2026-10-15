Delhi Ramlila To Light 30-Foot 'Cockroach' Effigy With Ravana As 'Swachh Bharat' Initiative Amid CJP Protests
Talking to PTI, the committee described their initiative as a part of the "Swachh Bharat " and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.
The move comes amid multiple protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) across the nation.
However, Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told the news agency that the decision is apolitical.
(this is a developing story)
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