First-Ever ILS Maintenance Course Concludes At Civil Aviation Academy

The five-day course ran from October 11 to October 15 under the academy's training plan for fiscal year 2026–2027.

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a key navigation aid that helps aircraft land safely, especially in poor weather and low-visibility conditions. Regular maintenance, timely identification of technical faults, and appropriate corrective measures are essential to keep the system reliable.

The course covered ILS operating principles, routine maintenance procedures, identification of potential technical faults, and various troubleshooting techniques, with emphasis on strengthening participants' technical skills for their day-to-day roles.

CAAB said the training is expected to improve the effectiveness of ILS maintenance at airports across the country, reduce disruptions from technical faults, and boost capacity for quick troubleshooting.

The authority added that building a skilled domestic workforce would also help cut reliance on foreign experts and external technical support over time.

Prashanta Kumar Saha, Director (CNS) at CAAB Headquarters, and Kazi Shamsul Alam, Deputy Director (CNS) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, conducted the course as instructors.

CAAB called the course a milestone in expanding its technical training programs and developing specialized workforce capacity. It said such initiatives would continue to strengthen navigation aid maintenance, advance technical expertise, and support safe, efficient air transport operations nationwide.

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