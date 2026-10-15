Form 8.3 - DCC Plc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE KEY INFORM A TION



Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in DCC plc Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

€0.25 ordinary shares Date of dealing 14th October 2026



2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)



Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 1,149,234 1.34533% (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A N/A T otal 1,149,234 1.34533%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the compan y , other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A T otal N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(110) Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 4,721.00 64.30 Sale 2,522.00 64.30 Sale 8,322.00 64.30 Sale 4,721.00 64.30 Sale 4,396.00 64.30

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction

(Note 6) Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) W riting, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type , e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORM A TION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A





Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO Date of disclosure 15th October 2026 Contact name Divya K Telephone number +918067452364 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) N/A



