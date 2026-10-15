AIFA Provides Business Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (the“Company”) today provided its shareholders with an update on the progress of the Company's ongoing business restructuring.

On October 4, Chairman Shanglong Li hosted an investor meeting and AI education strategy presentation in Las Vegas, during which the Company provided an update on its AI education strategy, business plans and recent product development progress.

The Company is aware of various speculation and unverified statements circulating through online and social media channels. Such statements do not represent official information from the Company. Shareholders and investors are encouraged to rely solely on information disclosed through the Company's official announcements and regulatory filings. The Company is continuing to advance its restructuring and proposed acquisition activities in accordance with applicable Nasdaq and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requirements.

The Company's restructuring initiatives continue to progress in an orderly manner. Following the successful completion of its recent shareholders' meeting, the Company has entered a new phase of its corporate development and remains committed to its previously announced AI strategy, including a dual-engine approach combining AI infrastructure and AI applications.

On the AI applications side, the Company is pursuing business development, strategic partnerships and potential acquisition opportunities across a number of verticals, including AI education, digital content platforms, AI-enabled gaming and AI healthcare.

The Company is also continuing the process of strengthening and restructuring its Board of Directors and evaluating the addition of several experienced professionals. Any appointments or related governance changes will be publicly disclosed as appropriate and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities.

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

AIFA Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

AIFA Digital Service Platform:

AIFA.one

Investor Relations:

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.