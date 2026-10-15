The AKC Humane Fund: Committed To Effecting Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Humane FundTM is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the well-being of animals and responsible pet ownership. What began as a shared vision of compassionate care has grown into a national force for canine welfare, with the Fund providing critical financial assistance to domestic violence shelters and rescue organizations, supporting veterinary care and education, and honoring the extraordinary contributions dogs make to our communities.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As part of its commitment to improving the lives of dogs and the people who care for them, the AKC Humane Fund is proud to support domestic violence shelters that provide safe haven for pets and their owners. Research shows that up to 40% of domestic violence victims may delay leaving an abusive situation because of concerns about what will happen to their pets. Through financial assistance to domestic violence shelters, the AKC Humane Fund is committed to helping remove that barrier and supporting survivors and their pets as they seek safety. No one should have to choose between their own safety and the safety of a beloved pet.

“The AKC Humane Fund is committed to improving the lives of dogs and the people who love and depend on them,” said Brandi H. Munden, President of the AKC Humane Fund.“By helping alleviate some of the financial challenges faced by organizations that provide safe haven for both people and their pets, we can support the critical work they are doing and help ensure more people have a path to safety.”

To date, the AKC Humane Fund has given more than $2 million through its initiatives and grants to rescue organizations and breed clubs participating in rescue efforts, domestic violence shelters that accept or want to accept pets, and organizations that support low-income pet owners struggling to afford essential and critical veterinary care, with funding being awarded regularly.

To learn more about the AKC Humane Fund and ways to give, click here.

About the AKC® Humane Fund

Founded in 2008, the AKC Humane FundSM is dedicated to promoting responsible dog ownership through education, outreach, and strategic grant-making. Through its programs, the AKC Humane Fund provides critical support to rescue efforts, assists domestic violence shelters to allow pets to remain with their families, and delivers meaningful resources that help strengthen the bond between dogs and the people who love them. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible to the extent permitted by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Contact: Kalila Sample

Phone: (212) 696 8343

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