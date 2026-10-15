Bingx EU Secures Micar License, Advancing Regulated Crypto Services Across Europe

VIENNA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX EU (MEGE zweite GmbH) has secured its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA or MiCAR) license from Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), that will enable the platform to offer regulated crypto services across 29 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA), subject to ongoing passporting arrangements. The authorization marks a significant milestone in BingX's European expansion, providing EEA users with access to digital asset services under a unified regulatory framework built on transparency, security, and investor protection.

The authorization reflects BingX EU's long-term commitment to responsible growth in Europe. As digital assets become increasingly integrated into the financial system, regulatory clarity plays an essential role in strengthening user confidence, supporting institutional participation, and enabling sustainable industry development. Through its regulated European entity, BingX EU will provide compliant crypto services designed to meet the evolving needs of both retail and institutional users across the EEA.

"Our priority is to provide European users with trusted and locally regulated trading experience," said Daniel Lai, Chief Executive Officer of BingX EU. "Operating under MiCAR will allow us to deliver our services under a clear regulatory framework that gives users confidence while supporting the long-term development of Europe's digital ecosystem. It also enables us to combine innovation with the high standards of security, transparency and accountability that European users and institutions expect. We believe this foundation can help create a more accessible and sustainable environment for the continued adoption of digital assets across the region."

Looking forward, BingX EU will continue working closely with Austria's FMA and other European regulators as it prepares for the launch of its regulated services across the European Economic Area. BingX EU remains committed to operating within Europe's regulatory framework while providing users with secure, transparent and compliant access to digital asset services.

About BingX EU

MEGE zweite GmbH (" BingX EU ") is a MiCAR-regulated crypto-asset platform, headquartered in Vienna, licensed as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Dedicated to serving clients across 29 countries in the European Economic Area, BingX EU delivers fully regulated services in alignment with European standards for investor protection and market integrity. Under its MiCAR authorization, BingX EU provides a platform that offers regulated broker services, such as crypto custody, exchange, and other crypto services.

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About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is one of the the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. The company has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

Disclaimers: The content qualifies as a marketing communication under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) and is issued by MEGE zweite GmbH (BingX EU). It does not constitute investment advice.

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