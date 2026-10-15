USF President Limayem Named Tampa Bay Wave's 2026 Tampa Bay Tech Legend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President Limayem to be honored Dec. 10 during annual Hall of Fame Awards Celebration in Tampa

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong innovation ecosystems are built by leaders who connect ideas, talent and opportunity. Tampa Bay Wave today announced Moez Limayem, Ph.D., president of the University of South Florida, as its 2026 Tampa Bay Tech Legend, recognizing his leadership and impact on the region's growing innovation economy.

Limayem will receive the honor during Tampa Bay Wave's annual Hall of Fame Awards Celebration on Dec. 10 in Tampa. The event recognizes the entrepreneurs, investors, executives and community leaders helping shape the future of technology and innovation across the region.

“Dr. Limayem represents the kind of leadership that helps an innovation ecosystem grow stronger and more connected,” said Linda Olson, CEO and founder of Tampa Bay Wave.“By bringing together talent, research, entrepreneurship and opportunity, higher education plays an essential role in Tampa Bay's continued growth. We are proud to recognize Dr. Limayem's leadership and impact on our region.”

As president of the University of South Florida, Limayem leads one of the region's most influential institutions at a time when the connections among higher education, technology, entrepreneurship and economic development are becoming increasingly important to Tampa Bay's future.

“To have my name added to an honoree list that includes Arnie Bellini and Tony DiBenedetto, who have done so much to shape Tampa Bay's innovation community, is a privilege,” said Limayem.“At USF, my colleagues and I have the opportunity to educate future innovators as well as conduct research that changes lives. Best of all, we get to work alongside extraordinary partners in a growing, vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. I am proud to share this recognition with the hard working faculty, staff and partners, who make this work possible.”

The Tampa Bay Tech Legend recognition celebrates individuals whose leadership and contributions have helped advance the region's technology and innovation community. Limayem joins a growing legacy of leaders who have helped shape Tampa Bay's innovation economy, including 2025 honoree and former ConnectWise CEO Arnie Bellini. Bellini's impact as a technology entrepreneur and community leader reflects the kind of long-term commitment to the region that the Tech Legend recognition was created to celebrate.

“Tampa Bay has tremendous opportunity ahead, and realizing that potential will take continued collaboration across universities, founders, investors, businesses and community leaders,” Olson said.“Dr. Limayem understands the power of those connections and the role institutions like USF can play in shaping what comes next.”

The 2026 Tampa Bay Wave Hall of Fame Celebration will take place Dec. 10 at Centro Asturiano de Tampa. Additional details, including table and ticket sales as well as sponsorship information, can be found here.

About Tampa Bay Wave

Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 670 tech startups that have raised more than $2 billion in capital, created more than 7,600 jobs and completed 34 exits, driving an estimated $450 million in annual economic impact, thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County, Pasco County, and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals, corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Florida High Tech Corridor, Foley & Lardner, Justworks, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Workforce Solutions, Regions Foundation, St. Petersburg College, TECO, Thoropass, the University of South Florida, Vanderbilt Health and others. In 2026, Tampa Bay Wave was ranked the #3 accelerator in the U.S. and #1 in Florida by TIME. For more information, visit tampabaywave.org.

CONTACT: Jack Phillips Vistra Communications 813-322-2590...