Changes In The Management Board Of Baltic Horizon Capital AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs of changes in the management board.

Ülari Niinemägi has been proposed for appointment as a member of the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS. The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority has been notified of the intended appointment. The supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS is expected to appoint Ülari as a member of the management board with effect from 1 November 2026. He will strengthen the Fund's asset management team, working alongside Edvinas Karbauskas, the current Fund Manager, in managing Baltic Horizon Fund's portfolio.

Ülari brings to the management board more than twenty years of experience in commercial real estate asset and property management in the Baltics. Since December 2025, he has been responsible for the day-to-day management of Baltic Horizon Fund's Estonian properties. Before that, from November 2022 to December 2025, he managed US Real Estate's cash-flow portfolio, which included office buildings, schools, and sports properties in Tallinn. From 2007 to 2019, Ülari worked at BPT Real Estate, where he was the chief executive officer of the Estonian unit from 2016, having previously led the group's development activities in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and managed the company's Estonian commercial property portfolio. Earlier in his career, he held facility and property management positions at Rimi Baltic Group and Riigi Kinnisvara AS. Ülari holds a diploma in real estate management from Tallinn University of Technology.

Starting from 1 November 2026, the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS is expected to be as follows: Edvinas Karbauskas (the Chairman of the Board), Gerda Bliuvienė and Ülari Niinemägi.

Baltic Horizon Capital AS will publish a separate announcement once the appointment has taken effect.

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

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