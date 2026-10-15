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National Fuel Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call


Date: 2026-10-15 10:31:35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 after market close.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.

For additional information, contact:

Ryan Vossler, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7158
Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654

Email: ...

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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