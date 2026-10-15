Space-Based Data Center Market To Reach USD 28.16 Billion By 2040, Growing At 18.3% CAGR, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Space-Based Data Center Market was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 28.16 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2026 to 2040, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. In terms of deployment volume, the market is projected to grow from 56 deployed satellites/nodes in 2026 to 14,332 satellites/nodes by 2040. This growth is driven by the rising volume of space-generated data and growing demand for space computing, space edge computing, cloud computing in space, and AI data centers in space to process and store data closer to where it is generated.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 0.11 Billion

Market forecast, 2040: USD 28.16 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 18.3% from 2026 to 2040

Largest region: Asia Pacific

Leading communication infrastructure: Solution segment

Fastest-growing application: Data Processing & Analytics

Report scope: 200 market data tables, 58 figures, 300 pages Key players: Starcloud, Inc. (US), Axiom Space, Inc. (US), Kepler Communications Inc. (Canada), Cowboy Space Corporation (US), and SpaceX (US).

Why This Market Matters

Satellites and spacecraft are generating data faster than it can realistically be beamed back to Earth, and that bottleneck is pushing the computer itself into orbit. Rather than transmitting raw imagery, sensor readings, and telemetry across hundreds or thousands of miles for ground-based processing, space-based data centers let satellites process, filter, and even run AI inference on data right where it's captured - sending back only what actually matters. That shift has implications well beyond the space industry: it could reshape disaster response times, give governments and defense agencies a way to store sensitive data entirely off-Earth, and ease the mounting pressure on terrestrial data centers already straining under AI compute demand. As companies demonstrate GPU computing, persistent storage, and optical interlinks in orbit for the first time, this market is a real-time signal of how quickly computing infrastructure itself is expanding beyond the planet.

Market Overview

The space-based data center market encompasses computing and data infrastructure deployed in space to process, store, manage, and transfer data in orbit. These systems combine computing, storage, data handling, and high-speed communication capabilities to reduce reliance on ground-based processing and support applications such as AI/ML, Earth observation analytics, scientific computing, cloud and edge computing, secure data storage, and data transfer. The market is segmented by payload (data processing unit, data storage unit, communication & data transfer unit), communication infrastructure (solution including space-to-space and space-to-ground connectivity; and technology/hardware including optical head, optical transmitter & receiver, modem & signal processing unit, and pointing, acquisition & tracking systems), application (AI & machine learning computing, cloud & general-purpose computing, data processing & analytics, data storage/backup & archival), power capacity (<100 kW, >100 kW to <1 MW, ≥1 MW), and end user (commercial, government & defense, research & academic), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East across seven countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, rising demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure is a primary driver of the market, as AI training, inference, and data processing workloads require greater computing capacity, increasing interest in deploying compute infrastructure closer to space-generated data sources, supported by increasing constraints on terrestrial data center expansion and continued advancement in launch, power, communication, and space computing technologies. Analysts see on-orbit edge processing for satellite-generated data as the market's biggest opportunity, as space edge computing allows satellites to process and filter data before sending it to Earth, reducing the volume of raw data that must be transmitted and creating opportunities for edge AI, AI inference in space, and in-orbit AI computing across Earth observation, defense, scientific, and commercial applications, alongside growing interest in orbital cloud computing and data storage services. At the same time, high initial deployment and lifecycle ownership costs remain a significant restraint, as the market requires substantial investment in space-qualified computing hardware, launch, power systems, thermal management, satellite communication, and ground infrastructure, limiting near-term adoption compared with terrestrial data centers, particularly for workloads that do not require in-orbit computing. Thermal management and heat rejection in space are also flagged as a key challenge, as high-density space computing hardware generates heat that must be removed without conventional air or water cooling systems, making effective thermal control essential for maintaining the performance and reliability of orbital data center systems, alongside ongoing challenges around radiation resilience and computing reliability.

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Segment Analysis

By Payload: The data storage unit segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 18.3%, driven by rising demand for onboard storage, backup, and archival of space-generated data, along with increasing use of space computing, cloud computing in space, and distributed data center infrastructure.

By Communication Infrastructure: The solution segment is expected to hold the dominant market position during the forecast period, supported by the need for space-to-space and space-to-ground connectivity for orbital computing, distributed computing, and data transfer between orbital platforms and terrestrial systems through satellite communication networks.

By Application: Data processing & analytics is expected to hold the dominant market position during the forecast period, supported by growing volumes of satellite-generated data and increasing use of in-orbit computing, space edge computing, machine learning, and AI inference in space to process data closer to where it is generated.

By Power Capacity: The ≥1 MW segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 32.6%, as higher power capacity is required to support larger AI data centers in space, GPU computing in space, cloud computing GPU workloads, and other high-performance space-based AI computing applications.

By End User: The government & defense segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by requirements for secure data processing, sovereign storage, disaster recovery, edge AI, and resilient orbital data center infrastructure for defense, intelligence, and government missions.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by state-led space computing programs, domestic satellite production, and large-scale AI infrastructure plans across countries such as China, South Korea, and India. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the space-based data center market during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 43.6%, supported by increasing investment in space computing, orbital computing, and secure data center infrastructure, with growing interest in cloud computing in space, space edge computing, and AI data centers in space for government, defense, research, and commercial applications; European space programs, optical satellite communication, and work on sovereign data storage and distributed computing are further supporting regional market development. North America and the Middle East also contribute to global demand, with North America supported by deep launch capacity, defense demand, and a domestic AI-space supply chain, and the Middle East driven by sovereign-data requirements and growing local space and AI infrastructure investment, particularly in the UAE and Israel.

Key Industry Trends



Rising demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, combined with the growing volume of space-generated data requiring real-time processing, continue to be the strongest drivers of market growth.

The market is shifting from space-qualified computing and storage payloads and onboard data processing units toward space computing, orbital computing, in-orbit computing, space edge computing, and cloud computing in space.

New use cases such as sovereign data storage, disaster recovery, onboard analytics, AI data centers in space, space-based AI computing, in-orbit AI computing, AI inference in space, and GPU computing in space are expected to change the future revenue mix.

Advances in edge computing, edge AI, distributed computing, machine learning, cloud computing, GPU technology, optical satellite communication, and space-to-space and space-to-ground connectivity are increasing the role of computing hardware suppliers, optical communication providers, satellite manufacturers, launch companies, and ground network operators.

On-orbit edge processing for satellite-generated data and orbital cloud computing and data storage services are creating significant opportunities across Earth observation, defense, scientific, and commercial applications.

High initial deployment and lifecycle ownership costs, limited economic viability for Earth-centric computing workloads, and limited commercial heritage and customer confidence remain key restraints affecting near-term adoption. Thermal management and heat rejection in space, radiation resilience and computing reliability, and maintenance, repair, and technology refresh limitations continue to challenge the development of reliable orbital data center infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies Starcloud, Inc., Axiom Space, Inc., Kepler Communications Inc., and Cowboy Space Corporation as star players in the Space-Based Data Center Market, given their strong market share and product footprint. In the company evaluation matrix, Starcloud, Inc. is categorized as a Star, as it directly focuses on AI data centers in space, has demonstrated the use of an NVIDIA H100 GPU in orbit, and plans to expand into larger orbital computing systems through Starcloud-2, developing capabilities in GPU computing in space, in-orbit AI computing, persistent data storage, and cloud computing in space that give it a broader position across computing, storage, and data center infrastructure. Lonestar Data Holdings is classified as an Emerging Player, as its current activities are focused mainly on sovereign data storage, backup, disaster recovery, and space edge computing through its lunar and orbital platforms; the company has demonstrated storage and retrieval of data in space and is developing StarVault, StarSafe, StarDrive, and StarAI, though its large-scale space-based AI computing and orbital computing infrastructure remains at an earlier stage than Starcloud's.

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