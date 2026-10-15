Fort Worth, TX Criminal Defense Attorney Edwardo R. Meza Joins The National College For DUI Defense

Fort Worth, TX Criminal Defense Attorney Joins NCDD

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Meza Law Firm, PLLC is excited to announce that founder and managing attorney Edwardo R. Meza has joined the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD) as a General Member. His decision to join the NCDD underscores his continued commitment to strengthening his DWI defense strategies and providing informed representation to the people he serves.

The National College for DUI Defense provides advanced legal and scientific education to attorneys who practice DUI and DWI defense. Its training covers a wide range of subjects tied to impaired driving cases, including field sobriety testing, breath and blood testing, and forensic toxicology. The organization also offers education on trial strategy and the use of expert testimony. These issues are often at the heart of Texas DWI cases, where questions about a test result or an officer's observations can affect how the charge moves forward.

As a General Member of the National College for DUI Defense, Attorney Meza has access to educational resources that help him stay informed about developments in DWI defense. This ongoing education allows Mr. Meza to review evidence with a closer eye and ask pointed questions about how tests were given and recorded.

“Joining the National College for DUI Defense reflects my commitment to continuing my education and strengthening the representation we provide to people facing DWI charges,” said Attorney Meza.“I want our clients to know that we are committed to staying current on the strategies, evidence, and developments that can affect their defense.”

Attorney Edwardo Meza is a Fort Worth native who has been licensed to practice law in Texas since 2012. He defends individuals accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Fort Worth and surrounding Texas communities.

About The Meza Law Firm, PLLC

The Meza Law Firm, PLLC is a Fort Worth-based criminal defense firm representing clients in DWI, drug, theft, assault, and other criminal matters throughout North Texas. The firm provides bilingual legal representation in English and Spanish and is committed to guiding clients through difficult legal situations with clear communication and individualized attention.

The Meza Law Firm, PLLC offers no-cost consultations in criminal cases, including DWI defense. To schedule a free initial consultation, call 817-732-6392 today. Visit for more information about the firm's criminal defense practice.

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Fort Worth, TX Criminal Defense Attorney Edwardo R. Meza Joins the National College for DUI Defense News Provided By OVC INC October 15, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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