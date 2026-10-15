Durable Dental Lab Expands To Buffalo Grove With New Implant-Focused Dental Center And Education Facility

Photo illustration of Leo Varshavsky, CDT, owner of Durable Dental Lab, highlighting the company's newly expanded Buffalo Grove laboratory.

The expanded Durable Dental Lab facility in Buffalo Grove provides a spacious workspace for advanced digital dentistry, implant restorations, and full-arch prosthetics.

Durable Dental Lab's Mobile Dental Lab brings on-site laboratory services to dental practices and participating senior care communities throughout Illinois.

The larger facility combines a larger dental laboratory, dedicated space for licensed dental professionals and a separate education center under one roof.

- Leo Varshavsky, CDTBUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Durable Dental Lab has completed its move to a significantly larger facility in Buffalo Grove, IL, which is in Chicago's northwest suburbs, marking a major step in the company's growth as a Dental Center and long-term vision for advanced dental care, laboratory integration and education, all under one roof.The new location includes an expanded dental laboratory, a separate dental office area with two fully equipped operatories, its own entrance and reception area, and a dedicated education center with separate access. The facility is being developed as an implant-focused center where laboratory professionals can work in close coordination with licensed dentists and oral surgeons while maintaining clear separation between laboratory services and clinical care.Clinical diagnosis and treatment will be provided exclusively by appropriately licensed dental professionals. Durable Dental Lab will provide laboratory technology, prosthetic expertise and on-site support designed to streamline complex restorative and implant workflows.“Our goal is to create a place where the laboratory, the doctor and the technology can work much closer together,” said Leo Varshavsky, CDT, owner of Durable Dental Lab.“For complex implant cases, that collaboration can save time, improve communication and create a better experience for both the clinical team and the patient.”The expansion builds on Durable Dental Lab's focus on digital dentistry, implant-supported restorations, All-on-X full-arch prosthetics and mobile laboratory support. The company's Mobile Dental Lab can provide same-day temporary restorations and other on-site laboratory services for participating dental practices, helping reduce delays during complex surgical and restorative cases.The Buffalo Grove facility is also designed to support collaboration with dental professionals who may use the dedicated clinical space for patient care, consultations and implant-related procedures. Durable Dental Lab is developing the center in phases and will announce participating clinicians and additional services as they become available.“This is more than a larger laboratory,” Varshavsky said.“We are building an environment where clinicians, technicians and educators can collaborate in one location while each remains focused on their own professional role. We believe that model can be especially valuable for patients who need complex implant and restorative treatment.”The Buffalo Grove facility also includes a dedicated dental education center designed to support hands-on learning, professional lectures, workshops, study clubs and future continuing education programs for dentists and dental professionals.“Education is a very important part of where we are going,” Varshavsky added.“Dentistry is changing quickly, especially in digital workflows, implant dentistry and full-arch treatment. We want this facility to become a place where professionals can learn, collaborate and exchange practical experience.”Durable Dental Lab has served dental professionals since 2009 and specializes in digital dentistry, implant restorations, All-on-X full-arch prosthetics, zirconia fixed bridges, and advanced laboratory workflows. The company also operates Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab and recently launched the Illinois Senior Smile Initiative, which is designed to improve access to denture laboratory services for senior care communities.The move to Buffalo Grove reflects the company's broader strategy to expand beyond the traditional dental laboratory model by creating a unique collaborative center that brings four complementary services under one roof: dental laboratory services, advanced implant and restorative treatment by licensed clinicians, professional education and workshops, and mobile dental laboratory support.The new facility is located at 975 Weiland Road, 2nd Floor, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089.About Durable Dental LabFounded in 2009, Durable Dental Lab is a full-service dental laboratory serving dental professionals throughout Illinois and across the United States. The company focuses on digital dentistry, implant restorations, full-arch prosthetics and advanced laboratory solutions designed to improve efficiency, collaboration and patient outcomes.

Leo Varshavsky, CDT

Durable Dental Lab

+1 847-485-7356

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Durable Dental Lab Expands to Buffalo Grove with New Implant-Focused Dental Center and Education Facility News Provided By Durable Dental Lab October 15, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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