Indiana Township Association Announces Retirement Of Longtime Executive Director Debbie Driskell

Debbie Driskell, Delaware Township Trustee

John Wales, has been named the Exdcutive Director for the Indiana Township Association

After More Than Two Decades of Leadership, Driskell Leaves a Lasting Legacy of Advocacy, Mentorship, and Service.

- John WalesFISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Indiana Township Association (ITA) announces the retirement of longtime Executive Director Debbie Driskell, concluding more than 20 years of extraordinary leadership, advocacy, and dedicated service to Indiana township government and the Hoosiers it serves.Driskell announced her retirement during the Association's annual Education Conference and Trade Show on October 7, 2026, in Noblesville. John Wales, who had served as Interim Executive Director since May, officially assumed the position of Executive Director.Although retiring from the Association's daily operations, Driskell will continue serving as the elected Delaware Township Trustee in Hamilton County, a position she has held since January 1991. The ITA Board of Directors has also bestowed upon her the honorary title of Director Emeritus, recognizing her exceptional contributions and ensuring her knowledge and counsel remain available to Association leadership and township officials statewide.A Legacy of Leadership and AdvocacyDriskell's involvement with the Indiana Township Association began long before she became Executive Director. She previously served on the ITA Board of Directors, including as Board President, developing a deep understanding of the challenges facing township officials and the essential role township government plays in Indiana communities.Throughout her tenure, Driskell became one of Indiana's most determined advocates for township government. During a period marked by repeated legislative proposals to eliminate or fundamentally restructure townships, she worked tirelessly with legislators, rallied township officials statewide, and educated policymakers about preserving responsive, grassroots local government.Her leadership helped protect township government through challenging legislative periods, ensuring local officials could continue providing emergency assistance, fire protection, and other essential services to Hoosiers.One of Driskell's final legislative achievements involved guiding the Association through historic township reform. Working with State Senator Rick Niemeyer beginning in 2025, the ITA helped develop Senate Bill 270, establishing a scoring and evaluation process to identify townships required to reorganize with neighboring townships. The legislation represented the first time the Association actively endorsed legislation establishing a framework for township reorganization.Senate Bill 270 successfully passed the General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Mike Braun on March 5, 2026. The passage of Senate Enrolled Act 270 marked a significant milestone, demonstrating that township officials could lead meaningful government reform while preserving essential local services.A Thoughtful Leadership TransitionAfter decades of balancing the demanding responsibilities of serving as both an elected trustee and Executive Director, Driskell began preparing for a leadership transition.Working collaboratively with the ITA Board of Directors, Driskell recommended John Wales as her successor. Wales was appointed Interim Executive Director in May 2026 and worked closely with Driskell and the Board to transition the Association's responsibilities.ITA President Kay Walker praised Driskell's lasting influence."Debbie Driskell has dedicated much of her life to protecting, strengthening, and advancing township government in Indiana. Her influence reaches far beyond the Indiana Township Association. Through her advocacy, leadership, and mentorship, she has helped shape generations of township officials and improved the lives of countless Hoosiers. Township government is stronger today because of Debbie's commitment and determination. Her legacy will continue guiding this Association for years to come," said Walker.New Executive Director John Wales acknowledged the responsibility of following Driskell's leadership."Following Debbie Driskell as Executive Director is both an incredible honor and an enormous responsibility. She has set an exceptionally high standard for leadership, advocacy, and service, and living up to that standard will be a challenge. However, Debbie has done something that defines great leadership: she has prepared those who follow her to succeed. Through her mentorship and guidance, she has positioned me and our entire team for success. Because of the foundation she built, I am confident the Association will continue serving our members in a robust, positive, and forward-thinking manner. We will honor her legacy by continuing to build upon it," said Wales.Honoring Her Legacy Through the Debbie Driskell Mentor AwardIn recognition of Driskell's commitment to education, leadership development, and mentorship, the Indiana Township Association established the Debbie Driskell Mentor Award, a new annual honor presented during the Association's Education Conference and Trade Show.The award recognizes individuals demonstrating exceptional dedication to guiding, supporting, and developing fellow township officials, reflecting the values Driskell has exemplified throughout her career.During the 2026 conference, Driskell was named the inaugural recipient of the award bearing her name. The award will become a permanent part of the Association's annual recognition program, ensuring her commitment to mentorship continues inspiring future township leaders.A Distinguished Career of Public ServiceDriskell's contributions extend beyond her work with the Association. As Delaware Township Trustee, she has championed programs addressing food insecurity, emergency assistance, and vulnerable residents, demonstrating her belief that public service should be grounded in compassion, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.Her distinguished service has earned statewide recognition, including the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash, bestowed by Governor Eric Holcomb. She has also received Township Trustee of the Year honors, while Delaware Township has been recognized as Township of the Year.As Director Emeritus, Driskell will continue mentoring township officials and advising ITA leadership while remaining Delaware Township Trustee and an active Association member.The Indiana Township Association extends its deepest gratitude to Debbie Driskell for her extraordinary service and unwavering commitment to Indiana's communities.Her tenure as Executive Director may have concluded, but her influence on Indiana township government will endure for generations.About the Indiana Township AssociationThe Indiana Township Association represents township officials statewide, providing education, professional development, legislative advocacy, and resources to strengthen township government and its service to Hoosiers.Media Contact:Indiana Township AssociationJohn Wales, Executive Director

John Wales

Indiana Township Association

+1 3178133240

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Indiana Township Association Announces Retirement of Longtime Executive Director Debbie Driskell News Provided By Indiana Township Association October 15, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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