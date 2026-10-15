Cosmo Direct Supply Highlights New Menopause Skin Research And Sculptra Protocols For Clinics

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cosmo Direct Supply, a wholesale supplier of professional aesthetic products for clinics and practitioners, is responding to new Galderma research on menopause-related skin changes.A Skin Concern Patients Often MisreadAhead of World Menopause Day on 18 October, Galderma published a global survey of 5,090 women in the USA, UK, Brazil, and China. It found that 56% of women first attributed menopause-related skin changes to aging, while only 29% recognized menopause as the cause. One in two women were unaware that hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can affect the skin.For aesthetic practitioners, the findings point to a clear opportunity. Many patients may attribute changes in skin hydration or firmness to aging alone, without knowing that hormonal change may be a factor. Clinics that can explain what is happening and offer a structured plan are well placed to build trust and long-term patient relationships.What the New Clinical Data SuggestsGalderma also reported results from an eight-month investigator-initiated trial, led by Dr. Andreas Nikolis and supported by Galderma, that treated the face and décolletage of menopausal women. Patients received Restylane Skinboosters and Sculptra in two different orders. The group treated with Restylane Skinboosters first, followed by Sculptra, showed an earlier visible response, with facial dermal thickness increasing by 27.3% compared with 15.7% in the Sculptra-first group.Across both groups, 98% of patients reported natural-looking results, 96% said they would recommend the treatment, and 92% said they would undergo it again. The reported findings highlight the value of preparing the skin with hydration before stimulating collagen production, an approach that fits the layered, multi-product protocols many practitioners are already moving toward.Sculptra and Restylane Skinboosters at Cosmo Direct SupplyCosmo Direct Supply offers both sides of this sequenced approach. Sculptra, a collagen-stimulating injectable, supports progressive improvement in skin quality and structure. Restylane Skinboosters Vital Lidocaine and its lighter version improve hydration while adding the comfort of integrated lidocaine. All products are available to licensed medical professionals at wholesale pricing, with volume-based discounts and fast shipping to clinics across the USA and internationally.Supporting Practitioners as Patient Needs EvolveThe research also points to a conversation that is still new for many clinics: how to talk with patients about menopause and its effect on the skin.“Menopausal skin is a segment many clinics are only starting to build protocols for, and this research gives practitioners a clear starting point,” said Daniel Pashai, CEO at Cosmo Direct Supply.“When a patient believes what she sees in the mirror is just aging, the practitioner's role is to explain what is really going on and offer a plan that fits.” Cosmo Direct Supply will continue to follow new clinical research on menopause-related skin care and review its catalog as practitioner needs develop.About Cosmo Direct SupplyCosmo Direct Supply supplies licensed medical professionals, clinics, and medspas in the USA and worldwide with dermal fillers, skin boosters, and other aesthetic medicine products. Every item in the catalog is sourced as a genuine, CE-certified product and offered at wholesale prices, with fast shipping and responsive support for practices of any size.

Daniel Pashai

Cosmo Direct Supply

+1 786-941-6100

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Cosmo Direct Supply Highlights New Menopause Skin Research and Sculptra Protocols for Clinics News Provided By Just Web Agency October 15, 2026, 14:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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