Utah Supreme Court Reschedules Oral Arguments In Petito And Mayne Wrongful Death Suits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Both cases will be heard on November 4th in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Utah Supreme Court has announced it has rescheduled the hearings for two wrongful death suits being handled by Parker & McConkie, a Utah-based personal injury and wrongful death law firm: Petito v. Moab City Police Dept. (Supreme Court Case No. 20241368-SC) and Mayne v. SLC Police Dept. (Supreme Court Case No. 20250388-SC).Oral arguments for Petito v. Moab City Police Dept. will be heard on December 9th at 10 a.m., and Mayne v. SLC Police Dept. will be heard the same day at 11 a.m. The Utah Supreme Court rescheduled the cases from March following the court's expansion to seven justices.Both cases are challenging the Utah Governmental Immunity Act, which protects governments and law enforcement from wrongful death suits where the death occurred as a result of the actions of a third party. Lower courts have previously dismissed both cases citing the Governmental Immunity Act.In Petito v. Moab City Police Dept., the Petito family is seeking $50 million in damages from the Moab City Police Dept. for allegedly failing to enforce Utah domestic violence laws and for improper training when they questioned Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie over an apparent domestic violence incident on August 12th 2021. Petito was found dead about a month later, and Laundrie admitted in his journal that he had killed her before taking his own life.In Mayne v. SLC Police Dept., the family of Amanda Mayne, the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, is seeking to hold the Salt Lake City Police Department accountable for allegedly failing to take necessary actions leading up to her killing at the hands of her husband in 2022.Arguments for both cases will be held in person at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse, 450 South State Street, 5th Floor, Salt Lake City, in the Supreme Court Courtroom.More information on both cases can be found here.For media inquiries or requests for more information, please contact Michael Knauff, Publicist at Otter PR, at... or visit parkerandmcconkie.About Parker & McConkieParker & McConkie is an Idaho, Utah, and western states-based personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in high-stakes litigation. The firm has handled matters of national significance, including those involving Gabby Petito (Case No. 220700046) and Afa Ah Loo (​​Case No. 251915142)​. With decades of experience advocating for clients' rights, the firm has a long-standing commitment to accountability, justice, and systemic improvements in law and public policy.

Michael Knauff

Otter PR

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Utah Supreme Court Reschedules Oral Arguments in Petito and Mayne Wrongful Death Suits News Provided By Michael Knauff, Otter PR October 15, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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