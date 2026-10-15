Media Advisory: East African Community Convene's 2Nd Annual East African Mental Health Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leaders to establish regional framework

KAMPALA, NEW JERSEY, UGANDA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 21st and 22nd, the East African Community (EAC) will convene government officials and civil society representatives for the 2nd Annual East African Mental Health Summit. The summit will be hosted by the Ugandan Ministry of Health and Ministry of East African Community Affairs with support from StrongMinds. It aims to establish a regional framework for integrating mental health across sectors through an agreement known as the Kampala Declaration on Mental Health 2026.Across the East African Community countries, mental health remains a pressing yet overlookedissue. Approximately 10–25% of the East African population experiences mental health challenges, with depression and anxiety most common. Mental health services are largely centralised in urban areas or psychiatric institutions, leaving rural populations with minimal access. The region also has a severe shortage of mental health professionals.This year's Summit, under the theme“Delivering on the Promises: Making Mental Health Integration a Development Priority in East Africa,” brings together stakeholders from across the region to address the mental health crisis, raise awareness, and strategize on effective solutions. It is of particular relevance as the World Health Organization recently released new guidance urging countries to utilize community-based, person-centred services.The Summit will convene government representatives, and private-sector and civil society partners for presentations, discussions, and deliberations on the multi-sectoral integration of mental health awareness and services. As the second installment of a recurring regional process, the Summit will facilitate discussion and knowledge sharing on mental health-related topics including: the delivery of community-based care; mental health financing; the intersection of mental health and climate change; and more. The Summit will focus on how to best integrate mental health in various settings including schools, prisons, and refugee and emergency contexts.View the full agenda.View speaker profiles.For more information, please contact: Brendah Kalungi,...###About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds increases access to depression treatment in sub-Saharan Africa. Through interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G) delivered by trained lay community members, Strongminds enables governments to reach tens of thousands of people each year with mental health services. Learn more at strongminds.

Roger Nokes

StrongMinds

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Media Advisory: East African Community Convene's 2nd Annual East African Mental Health Summit News Provided By StrongMinds October 15, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional



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