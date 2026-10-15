Karnataka CM Shivakumar Avoids Comment On Kumaraswamy's Attack, Minister Calls JD-S Leader 'Chameleon'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday declined to react to the scathing attack launched against him by Union Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy over the alleged sting operation row, which has triggered political tensions in the state.

The row over the alleged sting operation has intensified in Karnataka, with Kumaraswamy daring Chief Minister Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge to arrest him, while accusing them of misusing the police and state machinery to target him.

Kumaraswamy, who is the JD-S state chief, launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, calling him the“sting samrat” and alleging that he believed he could do anything by using his political influence.

As media persons sought his reaction to Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar folded his hands in greeting and walked away, only saying: "Let good things happen" as he proceeded to chair the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister H.C. Balakrishna, responding to Kumaraswamy's statements in Mysuru, accused him of frequently changing his political stance and described his apparent support for former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as dangerous.

“It is not known when Kumaraswamy will change his colours. He is showering love on Siddaramaiah now. His love is dangerous, and that is why I moved away from him,” Balakrishna said.

Questioning Kumaraswamy's frequent press conferences and changing political positions, Balakrishna said politicians should learn from the JD-S leader how to speak differently depending on the circumstances.

"Is there any minister who conducts press conferences every day? We have seen leaders address the media once a week or once a month. Politicians should learn from Kumaraswamy how to speak under different circumstances. Like a chameleon, he keeps changing his colours," he said.

Balakrishna alleged that Kumaraswamy had attacked Siddaramaiah when the latter was in power but was now attempting to appease him after Shivakumar assumed a position of power.

"When Siddaramaiah was in power, Kumaraswamy attacked him. Now D.K. Shivakumar has attained power, and Kumaraswamy wants to appease Siddaramaiah. We do not know what he will say under different circumstances. One has to ask Kumaraswamy himself," he said.

Balakrishna said that the JD-S leader's excessive expressions of affection and other statements were dangerous and that further discussion on the matter was unnecessary.

Siddaramaiah had obtained a court stay in connection with the matter, and there was no need to continue discussing it, he added.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Santhosh Lad also avoided commenting on the controversy. When media persons sought his reaction, he covered both his ears with his hands and walked away without responding.

The developments come amid escalating political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition over the alleged sting operation, with Kumaraswamy accusing the state government of attempting to target him and the Congress leadership defending the ongoing investigation.