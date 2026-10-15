3 Killed After Truck Rams Vehicles On National Highway In Odisha CCTV Captures Horrific Accident

Three people have died and nine others were injured in a shocking accident near Chamakhandi in Odisha's Ganjam district. A truck rammed into a scooter, a motorcycle and a car as people on vehicles waited for other vehicles to cross the area. Horrific CCTV footage showing the frightening sequence of events has surfaced, triggering concern over road safety and unsafe crossing practices.

NH16, Berhampur, Ganjam Dist. ⚠️

Disturbing Visuals

Median Gap for“U-Turn” at a wrong place maybe where otherside“Concrete Blocks” placed to restrict such crossings towards Service Road at Chamakhandi Chhak.

Ertiga Driver tried to crossover though those Concrete Blocks while Scooter probably with 3, Right Side indicators on...

Lorry at high speed rammed multiple 2 wheelers & White Ertiga...Lorries Brake Failed or Driver DUI? 3 dead & 6 Critical.

@DriveSmart_IN @RSGuy_India

- Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 15, 2026

The accident took place on a national highway near Chamakhandi. The impact reportedly sent people flying onto the road, leaving several injured. One person died at the scene on Wednesday, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Thursday, according to Odisha TV.

The victims have been identified as Rosalin Mishra of Berhampur, Lakshmidhar Gouda of Nauli village and Binod Kumar from Kanpur area of Uttar Pradesh.

Nine Injured, Hospital Provides Update

The injured were rescued and taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Several reportedly suffered serious injuries following the collision.

On Wednesday, MKCG official Professor Sudipa Das told Odisha TV that nine people had been injured and one person had died at the scene. Three of those receiving treatment had lost blood and were given transfusions.

Das said the three patients had been stabilised and were expected to recover. She added that the medical team was providing treatment and that their condition was not considered critical at the time of her statement.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crashes and the subsequent deaths.

ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲା ଚମାଖଣ୍ଡି ଛକ ନିକଟରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ଭୟାବହ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାର ଛାତିଥରା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ

#Ganjam #Chamakhandi #NationalHighway16 #RoadSafety #Berhampur #StaySafeOnRoads #OTV ଓଟିଭି (@otvkhabar) October 15, 2026

Locals Block Road After Accident

The accident triggered tension in the area, with local residents staging a road blockade. The protest was later withdrawn after the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and held discussions with the locals.

The circumstances surrounding the placement and movement of barriers near the accident site have also drawn attention following the circulation of the footage.

CCTV Video Sparks Debate On Road Safety

The CCTV footage has prompted reactions on social media, with users debating driver responsibility, highway design and road safety measures.

Some users blamed the truck and other vehicle drivers for allegedly irresponsible driving, while others questioned why concrete blocks had been placed along the road and whether they had been moved to create an unofficial crossing.

One user suggested that the barriers might have been installed because of previous accidents and argued that moving them for convenience could expose road users to danger. Others raised concerns about driving on the wrong side of the road, taking shortcuts and the need for better enforcement of traffic rules.