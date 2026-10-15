Kyrgyzstan Pledges Global Security Support During 20272028 UN Term

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan intends to contribute to strengthening international peace, security, and multilateral cooperation during its membership of the United Nations Security Council in 2027–2028, President Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan announced.

"With the support of 142 countries, Kyrgyzstan has been elected to the UN Security Council for the first time for the 2027–2028 term. We view this as a great responsibility and intend to contribute to strengthening international peace, security, and multilateral cooperation," he said.

Addressing the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan had secured its first-ever election to the UN Security Council with the support of 142 countries, describing the achievement as a major responsibility.

Speaking about regional security, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of achieving lasting stability in Afghanistan through sustained dialogue, economic recovery, and coordinated action by the international community.

He noted that strengthening mutual trust, avoiding escalation, and respecting international law could create conditions for long-term peace and stability.

As an example, Sadyr Japarov cited the experience of Central Asian countries, which had managed to resolve a number of complex interstate issues through political will and direct dialogue.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is ready to share this experience with partner countries and continue engaging with states across the region.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.