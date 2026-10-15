TAP Achieves Gold Standard For Methane Emissions Reporting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium has achieved Gold Standard Reporting under the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), an initiative led by the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO), TAP AG said on October 15.

To achieve the Gold Standard, companies must meet OGMP 2.0's highest reporting requirements, which involve reconciling source-level emissions estimates with site-level measurements.

“The recognition marks an important milestone in TAP's efforts to improve the quality, transparency and robustness of its methane emissions reporting, demonstrating the high quality of methane measurement, reporting and management of methane emissions across its operations. As we look ahead, this work will continue as part of our broader efforts to reduce methane emissions, decarbonize our operations and ensure that TAP is resilient and ready to adapt to a changing energy landscape,” the consortium said.

TAP forms the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to European markets.

The 878-kilometer pipeline runs from the Greece-Türkiye border through Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea and reaches Italy's southern coast.

With the potential to expand its capacity, TAP plays a key role in diversifying Europe's gas supplies and strengthening energy security by facilitating Caspian gas exports.

TAP has delivered more than 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, including 50 billion cubic meters to Italy.