ABBIE DELOACH FOUNDATION AND GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY INVITE COMMUNITY TO TRUE BLUE 5K & ABBIE's ADVENTURE RACE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STATESBORO, GA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Abbie DeLoach Foundation, in partnership with Georgia Southern University Campus Recreation & Intramurals, invites students, alumni, families and community members to participate in the 2026 True Blue 5K & Abbie's Adventure Race on Saturday, Nov. 7, at M.C. Anderson Park, located at the Recreation Activity Center, 2687 Akins Blvd, on Georgia Southern University's Statesboro Campus.

Held in conjunction with Georgia Southern's Homecoming celebrations, the annual event honors the life and legacy of Abbie DeLoach while bringing together the Eagle Nation for a morning of fitness, fun and True Blue spirit. Abbie's Adventure Race will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the traditional True Blue 5K at 8:30 a.m. A free quarter-mile Kiddie Run will take place at 9:15 a.m. before the awards ceremony. A virtual 5K option is also available for supporters who cannot participate in person. Participants in the True Blue 5K and Abbie's Adventure Race will receive a commemorative race T-shirt and medal.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the True Blue 5K. To celebrate the milestone, participants will race through themed“pods” located throughout the course, each inspired by themes from the past 15 years of Georgia Southern Homecoming. The experience will offer participants a trip through Homecoming history as they make their way across the Statesboro Campus.

“This event means so much to our family and to the Foundation because it brings Abbie's spirit back to a place she loved so deeply,” said Abbie's father and President of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation Jimmy DeLoach.“Georgia Southern was such an important part of Abbie's life, being a part of the nursing school and Kappa Delta and participating in intramural sports and Homecoming. Seeing students, alumni, families and friends come together each year to honor Abbie through friendship, activity and adventure is incredibly special. We are grateful to Georgia Southern and Campus Recreation & Intramurals for helping us continue her legacy and inspire everyone to live fully, serve others and make a difference.”

The True Blue 5K offers participants the opportunity to walk or run a traditional 5K route through Georgia Southern's Statesboro Campus, including iconic locations such as M.C. Anderson Park and Paulson Stadium. For those looking for an additional challenge, Abbie's Adventure Race adds obstacles, puzzles and other challenges throughout the course.

"The True Blue 5K & Abbie's Adventure Race is truly a special homecoming tradition at Georgia Southern. Partnering with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation throughout the past 8 years has been wonderful and an absolute pleasure as we collaborate on ideas for our Eagle Nation to express their True Blue pride every Homecoming, and continue honoring Abbie's legacy and love for adventure, her friends, and her community,” said Jonathan Rivera, Georgia Southern University Campus Recreation & Intramurals Assistant Director of Fitness.“I invite and encourage people of all ages and abilities to join us this year to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this event with friends and family."

Participants can also support their favorite team or registered group during registration. The team or group with the most registered participants will receive a $1,000 prize from the Abbie DeLoach Foundation.

Registration is open through race day. Early registration rates are available through Oct. 30, at $25 for Georgia Southern students, $30 for faculty, staff and alumni, and $35 for community members. Home-stretch registration will be available from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7 at $30 for students, $35 for faculty, staff and alumni, and $40 for community members.

For more information or to register for the 2026 True Blue 5K & Abbie's Adventure Race, visit RunSignUp.com/TrueBlue. To learn more about the Abbie DeLoach Foundation, visit abbiedeloachfoundation.com.

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