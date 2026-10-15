Camp Southern Ground Announces Unsung Hero 2026 Benefit Concert Headlined By Emily Ann Roberts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Incredible Night of Music, Veteran Storytelling, and Inspiration Supporting Our Nation's Veterans and Their Families

Fayetteville, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a night like no other! On November 20, Camp Southern Ground proudly presents Unsung Hero, a benefit concert celebrating veterans, music, and the stories that inspire us all. Back for its second year, this event pairs powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances with heartfelt storytelling and moments that will stay with you long after the last note fades.

Headlining the evening is rising country star Emily Ann Roberts, who brings traditional country and bluegrass influences, vivid songwriting and a commanding stage presence to every performance. Roberts has earned more than 200 million global streams, CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominations, and a place in the Opry NextStage Class of 2026, and the AIMP Nashville Rising Artist-Writer of the Year Award. Her 2026 touring schedule includes opening for Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson along her own headline shows.

“I'm so excited to headline Unsung Hero and share the stage with Schaefer, Rachel and JB,” said Roberts.“It's an honor to be part of a night that celebrates our veterans and military families and supports the work of Camp Southern Ground. We're going to have so much fun, and I hope everyone comes ready to sing along and help make a difference.”

Joining Roberts on stage are U.S. Army combat veteran Schaefer Mueller, military spouse and Operation Encore artist Rachel Harvey Hill, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran JB Brown. Each brings a distinct sound and personal perspective shaped by military life, giving audiences a connection to the people and experiences behind the songs.

“Music has always been about bringing people together and finding connection through the stories we share,” said Zac Brown, founder of Camp Southern Ground.“That's what makes Unsung Hero so special. Every artist who takes the stage brings their own experiences and perspective, and music gives us a way to connect with those stories. Our veterans and their families have given so much, and it's important that we continue to show up for them and give back in meaningful ways. This night is about more than just great music. It's about coming together as a community, honoring those who have served, and making sure they have the support and opportunities they deserve.”

Every ticket and sponsorship supports Camp Southern Ground's Warrior Programs, provided at no cost to participants. Through Warrior Week, Warrior PATHH, Warrior Family Camp and Warrior Song, veterans and their families find opportunities to build community, strengthen wellbeing and discover renewed purpose as they navigate life after military service.

Organizations can also sponsor the mission by partnering with Camp Southern Ground to support a night celebrating veterans, military families and the community that stands behind them.

Event Details

When: Friday, November 20, 2026. Doors Open 7PM

Where: Trilith Live, 175 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Cost: Individual tickets – $70

Limited sponsorship, VIP, and group packages are also available.

Learn more and get your tickets today at campsouthernground.org/unsunghero.

About Camp Southern Ground

Founded in 2011 by Grammy Award-winning musician Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground is a nonprofit organization in Fayetteville, Georgia, serving youth, veterans and military families. During the summer, its inclusive residential camp welcomes children of different backgrounds and abilities. Throughout the rest of the year, its Warrior Programs help veterans and their families find community, direction and support to thrive in life after military service. Warrior Programs are provided at no cost to participants. Learn more at campsouthernground.org.

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A Night Like No Other In Support of Our Nation's Veterans and Their Families

CONTACT: Kristin Dabson Camp Southern Ground...