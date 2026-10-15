Keep America Beautiful And Rema Launch Youth Innovation Challenge To Advance Recycling Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High school students invited to explore local recycling systems and pitch creative, community-based solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keep America Beautiful and the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) today launched the Youth Recycling Challenge: Innovation in the Industry, a nationwide opportunity for high school students in grades 9-12 to research how recycling works in their communities, identify a real-world challenge and pitch a creative, community-based solution. The challenge runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, 2026, with one grand-prize winner receiving $500.

The challenge is part of a new partnership between Keep America Beautiful and ReMA to support Youth Action Central, Keep America Beautiful's national platform that equips students with tools, resources and opportunities to lead environmental action where they live and go to school.

Through the challenge, students will explore the recycling sector in their community by researching local recycling systems, learning from available industry resources and, where possible, connecting with a recycled materials company that is a member of ReMA. Participants will then develop a creative pitch for a solution or innovation that could help improve recycling in their school, neighborhood or hometown.

Students may submit a video, public service announcement or another creative pitch, accompanied by a short, written explanation of their research and proposed solution.

“Young people bring fresh ideas, energy and an invaluable perspective to the environmental challenges facing us today,” said Jenny Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.“Through the Youth Innovation Challenge and our partnership with ReMA, we are helping the next generation understand the power of recycling and turn their curiosity into meaningful local action for their communities.”

“We're excited to partner with Keep America Beautiful to give the next generation an opportunity to explore real challenges in their communities, develop creative solutions and see firsthand how recycled materials can help build a stronger, more sustainable future,” said ReMA President Robin Wiener.

For challenge guidelines, submission requirements and resources, visit Keep America Beautiful's Youth Action Central at kab.org/youthactioncentral.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful is a national nonprofit that brings together volunteers, local governments, and corporate partners to reduce litter, improve recycling, and care for communities nationwide. Through its network of more than 730 community-based affiliates, Keep America Beautiful supports litter cleanups, recycling education, tree planting, neighborhood revitalization, and public space beautification. Together, the network is creating cleaner, greener, more beautiful places and stronger connections to the places people call home.

About ReMA

The Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) represents more than 1,700 companies in over 40 countries that transform end-of-life products into essential, high-quality raw materials the world relies on every day. ReMA members safely and efficiently transform end-of-life products into the building blocks that power manufacturing, strengthen and secure global supply chains, and protect natural resources. In the U.S. alone, ReMA members deliver $183 billion in economic activity each year and contribute 603,000 jobs in communities nationwide. Learn more at recycledmaterials.org/.

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Youth Recycling Challenge: Innovation in the Industry

CONTACT: McCall Vrydaghs Keep America Beautiful (845) 863-5621...