Fiesta Productions Announces Diverse 2027 Rose Parade Float Sponsors Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRWINDALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 138th Rose Parade® prepares to“WELCOME” the world on New Year's Day, Fiesta Productions, one of the industry's premier float builders, announced its diverse roster of five client sponsors for the 2027 season.

Unveiling the 2027 Fiesta Float Clients

Fiesta Productions preserves traditional parade artistry by pairing master fabricators with modern design to usher in a new era of creative brilliance. The company is proud to partner with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda and these five organizations to help bring their stories to life through the following float themes:



City of Torrance – Serenity Awaits: Continuing a multi-generational legacy partnership that celebrates decades of community spirit.

EL ARCA – A Safe Place to Belong: A non-profit showcasing advocacy, community strength, and the power of human connection.

Explore Louisiana – Bienvenue en Louisiane: Celebrating Mardi Gras and inviting viewers to experience Louisiana's rich culture, cuisine, and music.

Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission – Past, Present, and Full Speed Ahead: Sharing the“Mother Road” with all, on its 100th anniversary with a powerful story of American adventure, discovery and a bright future. San Francisco Travel Association – Summer of Love: Bringing the color, creativity, and cultural spirit of San Francisco to a global audience with a floral tribute launching the 60th-anniversary celebration of the iconic Summer of Love.



“The 2027 'WELCOME' theme invites us to show the depth of our craft,” said Mike Abboud, President and Chief Creative Officer of Fiesta Productions.“Each float highlights a different core competency - from structural engineering and state-of-the-art animation to the unmatched artistry of nature's palette. We are excited to show the world that great floats are grown, not assembled."

Join the Build: Volunteers Needed Now

Fiesta Productions invites community members and art enthusiasts to be part of the Parade decorating experience. Fiesta's hands-on volunteer approach is centered on genuine craft, connection, and the shared experience of bringing a masterwork to life. Those interested in learning more about how to participate are encouraged to visit fiestaproductions.com/volunteer.

About Fiesta Productions

Fiesta Productions is a high-end float builder based in Irwindale, CA. Led by legacy artisans, the company is recognized for its unparalleled floral expertise, imaginative storytelling and the ability to integrate proactive media strategy into every build, ensuring that clients receive maximum visibility, relevance and meaningful engagement on the world's most-watched parade route.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 138th Rose Parade, themed“Welcome” on Friday, January 1, 2027, followed by the College Football Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit , follow us on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X and like us on Facebook.

Media Link: Fiesta Productions Press Assets

Media Contact:

Jess Buchanan

PR Partner, Fiesta Productions

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310-595-6406