Canadians Overwhelmingly Support A Smoke-Free Generation Law, A New Poll Commissioned By National Lung Health Alliance Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 96% say preventing children from taking up smoking or vaping is important, while 76% support a Smoke-Free Generation, the same bold action the U.K. passed into law

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive new Abacus Data poll commissioned by the National Lung Health Alliance (NLHA), the country's leading lung health advocacy group, finds overwhelming support for preventing the next generation from starting to smoke or vape, with 96% of Canadians saying it is important to prevent today's children from ever taking up the products, and more than three-quarters supporting a Smoke-Free Generation law.

It is the first nationwide poll to specifically measure the support of Canadians for a Smoke-Free Generation law.

The Numbers at a Glance



96% of Canadians say it's important to prevent today's children from ever taking up smoking or vaping, including 79% who say it is“very important”



More than 9 in 10 agree that smoking and vaping are harmful to one's health



89% support stronger rules to keep tobacco and vaping products out of the hands of youth, while 7% oppose

80% say government should do more to stop youth from using nicotine products

85% support restricting the sale and use of vape flavours that appeal to children and youth, including candy, fruit, dessert and other sweet flavours



Three-quarters support a Smoke-Free Generation law that would prevent people born in 2009 or later from ever purchasing tobacco or vaping products, including 8 in 10 young adults aged 18-29.

Support crosses federal party lines: 73% of those who voted Conservative in the 2025 federal election, 80% of Liberal voters, and 73% of NDP voters are in favour of the measure.



The Poll Finds Majority Support for a Smoke-Free Generation Across Canada

Support for stronger action on nicotine is broad, reaching a majority in every region of the country.

“This poll tells us something simple,” says Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of Lung Health Foundation, which serves as Secretariat of NLHA.“Canadians don't want to punish anyone who smokes today. They want to make sure the next generation never starts. When 96% of Canadians say preventing children from taking up smoking or vaping is important, and 80% say government should do more to stop youth from using nicotine products, Canadians are clearly calling for prevention and action.”

Youth advocate Addison Nicholls, who lives in Saskatchewan and volunteers with Lung Saskatchewan's Youth4Change initiative, says: "It is very important to me that my friends and our generation are protected from nicotine and its harmful side effects. I have seen firsthand just how significantly these products affect our lives and it's heartbreaking."

What Smoke-Free Generation (SFG) Is – And Isn't

A Smoke-Free Generation (SFG) policy would not criminalize possession or use, and it would not apply to people who are already legally entitled to purchase tobacco or vaping products. It would also not restrict access to traditional ceremonial tobacco.

Instead, a SFG law would prevent Canadians born in 2009 or later from ever legally purchasing tobacco or vaping products for recreational use. The policy is designed to phase out legal access to these products for future generations, rather than remove products from adults who can legally purchase them today.

Why Prevention Matters

Preventing nicotine addiction before it starts is the central focus of the Smoke-Free Generation approach. Rather than waiting until people develop a long-term dependence on nicotine and potentially experiencing related health consequences, prevention seeks to reduce the number of young people who begin using tobacco and vaping products at an early age.

As part of its advocacy efforts at“Day on the Hill” from October 19-21, a delegation of NLHA member organizations and patient advocates is calling on federal lawmakers to respond to this robust public support with stronger measures to prevent youth nicotine use and to advance a Smoke-Free Generation in Canada.

Support Throughout the Provinces

The poll finds majority backing in every region:



Saskatchewan/Manitoba: (strongest nationwide); 96% support stronger laws to protect future generations; 97% support stronger rules on youth access; 82% support a Smoke-Free Generation law



Quebec: 91% support stronger laws to protect future generations; 91% support stronger rules on youth access; 80% support a Smoke-Free Generation law



Atlantic Canada: 88% support stronger laws to protect future generations; 90% support stronger rules on youth access; 72% support a Smoke-Free Generation law



Ontario: 83% support stronger laws to protect future generations; 89% support stronger rules on youth access; 75% support a Smoke-Free Generation law



British Columbia: 86% support stronger laws to protect future generations; 88% support stronger rules on youth access; 76% support a Smoke-Free Generation law

Alberta: (most cautious region, but still majority support across the board); 74% support stronger laws to protect future generations; 83% support stronger rules on youth access; 69% support a Smoke-Free Generation law



What Youth Leaders Are Saying

Esther, 17, New Brunswick Youth Council

“A smoke-free future would mean that young people can grow up without feeling like tobacco or vaping needs to be part of our lives. I think preventing addiction is important because young people should have the opportunity to make healthy choices without being pressured or exposed to addictive products. Our generation should also have a voice in these conversations because we are the ones who will live with the decisions being made today. I want decisionmakers to understand that protecting youth from tobacco and nicotine is not just about today it is about creating a healthier future for the next generation.”

What Lung Health Leaders in Your Province Are Saying

Christopher Lam, President & CEO, BC Lung Foundation

"The benefits of the Smoke-Free Generation policy are undeniable. There simply is no safe age to smoke or vape and we'd like to see that acknowledged and reflected by the federal government. As the leading cause of preventable death in Canada, it's time to take a bold approach and protect future Canadian kids from these deadly products."

Leigh Allard, President & CEO, Alberta Lung

"Every person deserves the opportunity to grow up free from nicotine addiction. A Smoke-Free Generation policy is a practical, long-term approach that puts the health of young people first. We have seen the devastating impact tobacco and nicotine addiction can have on individuals, families, and our healthcare system. This is an opportunity for Canada to take meaningful action that protects future generations and prevents addiction before it starts."

Erin Kuan, President & CEO, Lung Saskatchewan

“For decades, Lung Saskatchewan has worked to prevent tobacco-related disease and protect the health of future generations. A Smoke-Free Generation is a natural and necessary next step in that work. We know that nicotine addiction can begin early, and we should not accept a future where another generation is exposed to products that can cause lifelong harm. Canada has an opportunity to be bold-to make the health of our children and grandchildren the priority and ensure that the next generation grows up free from tobacco and nicotine addiction.”

Melanie Langille, President & CEO, NB Lung | Poumon NB

“Young people in New Brunswick deserve to grow up without cigarettes and vapes being normalized as part of adolescence. Smoke-Free Generation policy is an opportunity to address the leading cause of preventable illness and addiction before it begins. By taking action now, we can improve lung health for decades to come.”

Frank Dunn, Interim President & CEO, LungNSPEI

“The products may have changed, but the risk of nicotine addiction for young people hasn't. As cigarettes give way to vapes, a Smoke-Free Generation policy takes a forward-looking approach to prevent addiction before it starts. It's about giving the next generation of Canadians the chance to grow up free from the addiction of nicotine.”

Henry Roberts, Managing Director, COPD Canada

“The damages caused by cigarette smoking are apparent in Canadians living with the burdens of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. To bring an end to preventable lung disease we need to start now by discouraging access to tobacco and vaping products for our children. It's too late for our seniors. It's not too late for our kids.”

Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO, Asthma Canada

“People living with asthma already face challenges in protecting their lung health, and smoking and vaping can add further risks. Preventing nicotine use before it starts is an important part of protecting the respiratory health of children and young people. This research shows that Canadians support stronger action to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine, and we believe that protecting young people today can help build a healthier future for people living with asthma and other chronic lung conditions.”

Poll Methodology

This poll was conducted by Abacus Data with 1,910 Canadians aged 18 and older from May 28 to June 2, 2026. A random sample of panelists was invited to complete the poll from a set of partner panels based on the PureSpectrum exchange platform; these partners typically use double opt-in survey panels, blended to reduce potential skews from a single source. The data was weighted according to Statistics Canada census data to ensure the sample matched Canada's population by age, gender, educational attainment, and region. For a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size, the margin of error would be ±2.24 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About the Smoke-Free Generation Initiative

The Smoke-Free Generation initiative is a national effort by the National Lung Health Alliance to build public and political support for federal legislation preventing the sale of tobacco and vaping products to Canadians born in 2009 or later, gradually creating a generation that never has legal access to nicotine products.

About National Lung Health Alliance

The National Lung Health Alliance (NLHA) is Canada's leading advocacy network for lung health. Led by the Lung Health Foundation, the alliance includes several organizations: BC Lung Foundation, Alberta Lung, Lung Saskatchewan, Association pulmonaire du Québec, NB Lung/Poumon NB, LungNSPEI, Lung Cancer Canada, Stop TB Canada, Asthma Canada and COPD Canada.

National Lung Health Alliance member organizations are currently working together to advance specific requests at the federal level based on collective decision making. The NLHA is currently focused on three key areas: Smoking and Vaping: advancing policy for a Smoke-Free Generation; Chronic lung disease: Improving diagnostics and support care for Canadians living with chronic lung conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and lung cancer; and Air quality: Reducing radon exposure and promoting healthier homes.

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