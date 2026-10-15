Rocketdyne Selected To Provide Propulsion For First Privately Funded Full-Scale Space Science Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contract award underscores Rocketdyne's momentum as an independent company and growing role in the expanding space economy

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocketdyne, the newly independent space technology company, has been selected to provide propulsion systems for the Lazuli Space Observatory, the world's first privately funded, full-scale space science mission.

"Lazuli is an ambitious mission operating on an accelerated timeline, and that demands both proven technology and a partner that can move quickly without compromising quality or reliability," said Rocketdyne's Chief Executive Officer Kristin Houston. "With decades of in-space propulsion experience behind us, this is precisely the kind of mission Rocketdyne was built for, and we look forward to helping the Lazuli team make history."

Funded by Schmidt Sciences, co-founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt, the Lazuli Space Observatory will use Rocketdyne's flight-proven maneuvering thrusters for orbital station-keeping and maneuvering. Lazuli will feature a 3-meter primary mirror and conduct observations of exoplanet atmospheres, dark energy, and dynamic cosmic events in coordination with ground-based observatories.

Rocketdyne will deliver 12 maneuvering thrusters in 2027, supporting spacecraft integration ahead of Lazuli's scheduled launch.

The Lazuli Space Observatory represents an emerging approach to space science that complements traditional government-led missions by enabling scientific research through private investment. The mission is expected to deliver world-class science at a fraction of the cost of comparable government programs, further accelerating innovation across the commercial space ecosystem. Lazuli is part of the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Observatory System.

The award highlights Rocketdyne's growing role in the space economy and its ability to serve customers across national security, civil, and commercial markets as an independent company.

About Rocketdyne

Rocketdyne is a proven leader in space propulsion, space electronics, and power systems, and is at the forefront of space maneuverability and nuclear power systems. Backed by more than 60 years of flight heritage and innovation, the company delivers critical technologies to power high-priority missions that enable national security, expand discovery and move space forward. With over 1,300 employees across five locations in the United States, Rocketdyne continues to serve customers across the national security, civil, and commercial sectors. For more information, visit .

About the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Observatory System

The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Observatory System is an initiative of the Astrophysics Center at Schmidt Sciences that is pioneering a new approach to how astronomical observatories are conceived, developed, and used. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Observatory System brings together four next-generation ground- and space-based observatories-the Lazuli Space Observatory, Argus Array, Deep Synoptic Array (DSA), and Large Fiber Array Spectroscopic Telescope (LFAST)-with complementary capabilities designed to advance a broad range of astrophysical science. By compressing development timelines from decades to years and combining rapid development cycles with open data and shared scientific tools, the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Observatory System aims to accelerate discovery and expand global participation in frontier astrophysics.

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