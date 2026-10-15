Compound Capital Partners Launches First Hospitality Investment Fund For Accredited Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned investment firm builds on more than 50 hotel transactions with a new fund focused on Florida and Sunbelt hospitality properties.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound Capital Partners, a family-owned hospitality and real estate investment firm, has announced the launch of its inaugural investment fund, expanding its investment model from individual hotel syndications to a dedicated fund structure for accredited investors.

The fund builds on the firm's experience acquiring, renovating, and operating hotels throughout Florida and the Sunbelt. It is designed to provide eligible investors, including physicians, dentists, and other medical professionals, access to hospitality real estate investments through a single investment vehicle.

Expanding Beyond Individual Hotel Syndications

Compound Capital Partners has previously worked with investors through individual hotel acquisitions and property improvement projects. The new fund introduces a structure intended to support investments across multiple hospitality properties while pursuing long-term value creation and potential real estate tax benefits.

"Our investors, especially the doctors and medical practice owners we've worked with for years, have consistently asked us for two things: a smarter way to manage their taxes and a way to build long-term wealth in assets they can understand," said Sam Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of Compound Capital Partners.

Potential tax advantages, including depreciation deductions, depend on individual circumstances and applicable tax regulations.

Building on Decades of Hospitality Experience

The Patel family's hospitality business began with its first hotel acquisition in the mid-1980s. Since then, Compound Capital Partners has developed a nine-figure hospitality platform and completed more than 50 hotel transactions.

Led by second-generation hotelier Sam Patel, the firm focuses on acquiring properties below replacement cost, completing strategic renovations, and converting hotels to established brands, including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG.

Florida remains central to the company's investment strategy, alongside selected opportunities throughout the Sunbelt.

"Launching our first fund is about giving more investors access to what we do best, and growing our Florida footprint for the next generation," Patel added.

About Compound Capital Partners

Compound Capital Partners is a family-owned hospitality and real estate investment firm specializing in hotel acquisitions, renovations, brand conversions, and operations. With roots dating to the mid-1980s, the firm has completed more than 50 hotel transactions across Florida and the Sunbelt. Visit .

Important Information

This announcement is informational and does not constitute a securities offering. The fund is intended for verified accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c). Investments involve substantial risk, including possible total loss and illiquidity. Returns and tax benefits are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results. Any offering is subject to official offering documents. Forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and actual results may differ.

CONTACT: Tim Chatman Compound Capital Partners Email:... Website: