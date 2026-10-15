Axi Rebrands Across 100+ Markets, Designed By Properly Studio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand, 150+ page website and product UI for 1.4 million users, tailored market by market with a custom AI workflow

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a global online trading brand with a presence across multiple markets, wanted a brand that was "globally consistent and locally connected", and adaptable to the requirements of different markets and jurisdictions. Properly Studio designed an identity that adapts market by market, and a site that shifts by jurisdiction.

Axi calls the result an evolution: the logo and the red stay, everything else changed, up to a globally scalable character system. Properly grouped Axi's markets into four regions, APAC, Middle East, Europe and South America, each with its own landscapes and personas.

The imagery came from a custom AI-assisted production workflow built for Axi and finished by hand, in place of a hundred separate photoshoots. The same persona steps from a banner into an animation or a new market without booking a crew or reshooting a frame. It carries into the Axi app, the client portal and Axi Select, a programme available only in certain jurisdictions and not available to EU residents.

Full case study: properly.studio/case-study/axi. The designers write it up at properly.studio/blog.

"The challenge was never the look. It was building a brand identity that adapts to every market and jurisdiction, from what it shows to what it's allowed to say," said Mateusz Piątek, Co-Founder at Properly Studio.

"Entrusting our brand refresh to an outside team was a big decision as it's something deeply personal to us. But choosing Properly was absolutely the right call," said Julie Sharova, Global Head of Marketing at Axi. "Their dedication and focus were never in doubt, and the result speaks for itself. If we had to do it all over again, we'd choose Properly without hesitation."

About Properly Studio

Properly Studio is a Warsaw-based design partner for modern finance: fintech branding, brand localization, product design, design systems. Six years in, 100+ projects for clients including Axi, Sky and NDAX, whose products manage $15 billion in assets. properly.studio

About Axi

Axi is a leading global forex broker and online trading provider, giving 1.4 million users across 100+ markets access to forex, shares, indices and commodities, plus educational resources and market analysis. Products, services and availability vary depending on the relevant Axi entity and jurisdiction. axi.com

CONTACT

Mateusz Piątek, Co-founder, Properly Studio

...io · properly.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at