TEGNA Taps Proven Revenue Leaders For Top Sales Roles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jay Donovan, Kristie Gonzales, Kari Jacobs and Byron Wilkinson take on leadership roles guiding TEGNA's sales teams

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that four proven sales executives are taking on new and expanded roles under the leadership of Mark Cornetta, senior vice president of sales.



Jay Donovan has been promoted to vice president of digital sales, leading digital growth strategy across the company's more than 60 media brands. With over 15 years of experience in digital media and advertising technologies, Donovan works with businesses and marketers to harness data and use precision targeting to drive measurable results.



Kristie Gonzales has been named vice president of ad sales overseeing teams in TEGNA's Northeast and Southeast regions. A seasoned media and marketing executive with more than 20 years of industry experience, Gonzales is currently serving as vice president of revenue at TEGNA and fulfilling the role of president and general manager of WXIA, TEGNA's NBC affiliate in Atlanta.



Kari Jacobs has been named vice president of ad sales for TEGNA's Midwest and West regions. Jacobs started her career in journalism before transitioning to the revenue-generating side of media, gaining experience in broadcast television, radio, digital, and cable. She has been with TEGNA for more than 20 years, serving as a general manager and revenue lead in several markets.

Byron Wilkinson has been named vice president of ad sales for TEGNA's Texas and Mid-South regions. Wilkinson currently serves as president and general manager of KVUE, the company's ABC affiliate in Austin. He has spent more than 26 years in broadcast and digital media, building teams and strategies that span local and national sales across linear, streaming, and digital platforms.



“Jay, Kristie, Kari and Byron have proven they know how to bring technology, sales expertise and creativity together to serve our clients,” Cornetta said.“In an increasingly competitive environment, we need experienced leaders willing to rewrite the playbook for our local sales teams, and they're the right people to do it.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6442

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