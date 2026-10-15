Supertech WM Launches Legal AI Adoption & Evaluation Toolkit, Supporting Informed AI Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SuperTech's Legal AI Toolkit is a practical resource for legal organisations to assess, implement and scale AI use with greater confidence.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SuperTech WM has launched the Legal AI Adoption & Evaluation Toolkit, a practical resource designed to help legal organisations assess, implement and scale the use of AI with greater confidence and clarity.Developed through SuperTech's Open Innovation Lab programme, with law firm participants Fieldfisher, HCR Law and Mills & Reeve, and refined with academic input from Aston and Oxford Brookes universities, the toolkit provides legal professionals with a structured framework for evaluating AI tools, identifying suitable use cases and developing a realistic adoption strategy. The toolkit is grounded in hands-on testing carried out by legal professionals using real-world legal scenarios.The toolkit provides a comprehensive evaluation scorecard that enables organisations to assess legal AI solutions across eight key dimensions. Designed to be practical, repeatable and technology-neutral, the framework helps organisations compare products consistently, identify where AI can deliver genuine value and make more informed investment decisions. Whether firms are taking their first steps with AI or looking to scale existing adoption, the toolkit can be used across different teams, seniority levels and stages of AI maturity.In addition to the evaluation framework, the toolkit includes:Practical legal AI use casesExample prompts and testing methodologiesGuidance on interpreting evaluation scoresAdoption and implementation adviceBest-practice approaches for engaging technology vendorsRecommendations for developing organisational AI readinessThe resource has been developed to support a broad range of organisations across the legal sector, with a particular focus on smaller law firms, legal clinics, pro bono services and other organisations that may not have access to dedicated technology or AI specialists. It also provides valuable guidance for lawtech vendors seeking to better understand the needs and expectations of legal professionals.David Hall, Partner, Technology and Innovation at HCR Law said:“It's vital for legal services providers who want to use AI to equip themselves with knowledge and tools for evaluating AI products, and be able to engage with a range of staff and stakeholders, not just those who are comfortable with AI or want to use it. SuperTech's toolkit supports this effort, gets the key factors on the table, and can be adapted to address more. It also embeds a key discipline: evaluation should be measurable, and already focused on finding and evidencing ROI. We used the toolkit to evaluate almost 10 legal AI products. It gave us confidence in our evaluation, and helped us refine what we want from AI products. We are looking at further developing and using the toolkit in our business going forwards."Hilary Smyth-Allen SuperTech CEO adds: "This toolkit reflects SuperTech's approach to innovation: bringing the legal sector together to test ideas, share learning and build confidence through real-world collaboration. Developed through our Innovation Lab, it combines insights from law firms, legal technology innovators, academics and sector partners to provide practical guidance tailored to the needs of legal teams looking to adopt AI responsibly and effectively."The Legal AI Adoption & Evaluation Toolkit is available for all organisations to download.

Helen Toft

SuperTech WM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SuperTech WM Launches Legal AI Adoption & Evaluation Toolkit, Supporting Informed AI Adoption News Provided By SuperTech WM October 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.