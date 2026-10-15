914INC. Announces 2026 Women Of Influence Honorees

Annual recognition program celebrates women leaders making a lasting impact across Westchester County

- Steve Aaron, Publisher of 914INC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 914INC. is proud to announce its 2026 Women of Influence honorees, recognizing an exceptional group of women whose leadership, visionand influence continue to inspire change, strengthen organizations and create lastingimpact throughout Westchester County.Featured in 914INC.'s November/December 2026 issue, the annual Women of Influence Awards recognize accomplished women from a wide range of industries who are breaking barriers, leading organizations, mentoring future leaders and making meaningful contributions to the economic and civic vitality of the region."The Women of Influence Honorees represent talent, determination, and leadership that continue to elevate our business,” said Steve Aaron, Publisher of 914INC. "Their accomplishments span industries and organizations, but they share a commitment to excellence and a passion for making a difference. We are proud to recognize their achievements and the influence they have on the future of our business community."The 2026 Women of Influence honorees are:. Anne Bradner, CEO, Port Chester Carver Center. Patricia Brigham, Director of Strategic Relations & Development, WestchesterLibrary System. Suzanne Castellano, Vice President, Master Facility Plan, White Plains Hospital. Sarah Dirsa, Principal, KG+D Architects. Elise Dowell, CEO, JCC Mid-Westchester. Gillian Fox, President & CEO, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts. Jennifer Galluzzo, Chief Digital Officer, Harry Marketing. Susan Gerry, Deputy Mayor, City of Yonkers. Dr. Deborah Hardy, Owner & Founder, GuidED Consulting. Heather Harrison, Co-Founder & Co-Leader, The Zach & Heather Harrison Team atCompass. Fran Hauser, Owner, Bedford Books; Bestselling Author and Women's LeadershipExpert. Melissa Luzzi, Vice President, Operations, Westchester County Association. Kerline Marcelin, Founder, Owner & Medical Director, Hudson Ophthalmology andHudson Aesthetics MD. Frida Matute, Founder, Owner & Head of School, The Indy Lab/Indy Speech Services. Kristen Motel, Partner, Cuddy & Feder LLP. Hillary Nappi, Partner and Practice Group Leader, AWK Survivor Advocate Attorneys. Alyzza Ozer, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester. Kathleen Reckling, CEO, ArtsWestchester. Jennifer Ryan Safsel, CEO, YMCA of New Rochelle. Patricia Simone, Principal & President, Simone Management Group. Elizabeth Smith, President, The Purple Owl Dispensary. Judith Stern, Group Director Senior Vice President, Flagstar Bank. Ylorie Taylor, Founder & Chief Brand Officer, BrownGirlMarketing LLC. Lisa Tretler, Founder & CEO, Gradvantage LLCReaders can learn more about this year's honorees in the November/December issue of 914INC. and at 914INC, where their accomplishments and contributions to the region are highlighted.The Women of Influence Awards Celebration will recognize our honorees on Thursday November 19, at VIP Country Club, in New Rochelle. This event is made possible through the support of valued event sponsors, including FlagStar, White Plains Hospital, Westchester County Economic Development, Pamal Broadcasting, Robison, Leros Point to Point, Oasis Day Spa, AWK SAA, YMCA New Rochelle, Con Edison, Contour, HUDCO, Whitaker's Garage Door Store, and Shark Creative. Their partnership helps support an event that brings together the business community and celebrate the women whose leadership continues to make a lasting impact throughout the region.2026 Women of Influence AwardsThursday, November 19, 202611:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.VIP Country ClubTickets: $100For tickets, event information and sponsorship opportunities, visit914INC/events/women-of-influence.About 914INC.914INC. is the award-winning business lifestyle publication of Westchester Magazine, dedicated to covering the companies, entrepreneurs, and trends that shape the county's economic landscape. With in-depth reporting, insightful profiles, and essential guides, 914INC. is the leading source for business intelligence in Westchester County.ABOUT TODAY MEDIAToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is relevant, engaging, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications, and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic, popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland; Rye, New York; and Philadelphia's western suburbs.

Jackie Graziano

Today Media

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914INC. Announces 2026 Women of Influence Honorees News Provided By Today Media October 15, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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