Freedom Energy Logistics Renews Community Choice Aggregation Programs With Four New Hampshire Municipalities

Laconia, Londonderry, Merrimack, and Windham secure fixed electricity supply rates through Oct. 2027 to protect residents and businesses from market volatility

- Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy LogisticsAUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As energy costs continue to challenge households and businesses across New Hampshire, Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) today announced that it has renewed Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) programs with four municipalities: Laconia, Londonderry, Merrimack, and Windham. Extending through October 31, 2027, the renewed programs provide eligible residents and small businesses continued access to competitive, fixed electricity supply rates. First Point Power will serve as the electricity supplier for all four communities.These renewals build on the growing momentum for municipal aggregation in New Hampshire. Across these programs, Freedom Energy estimates participating communities saved millions during their initial contract terms compared to default utility rates. The renewed CCA rates offer immediate savings compared to utility default rates, which are set at $0.14009 per kWh for Eversource (through January 31, 2027) and $0.15835 per kWh for Liberty Utilities:* Laconia: Secured a rate of $0.13699 per kWh, offering initial savings of $0.00310 per kWh compared to Eversource.* Londonderry: Secured a rate of $0.13523 per kWh, offering initial savings of $0.00486 per kWh compared to Eversource.* Merrimack: Secured a rate of $0.13588 per kWh, offering initial savings of $0.00421 per kWh compared to Eversource.* Windham: Secured a rate of $0.13608 per kWh, offering initial savings of $0.00401 per kWh compared to Eversource and $0.02227 per kWh compared to Liberty. Windham's default option also includes 5% more renewables than state Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) requirements.Together, these CCA programs represent a growing shift toward municipal energy procurement strategies that provide communities with greater control over electricity purchasing while helping shield residents and businesses from regional market volatility.“Communities across New Hampshire are proving that there is a better way to manage energy procurement,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy Logistics.“For too long, municipalities and residents have simply accepted whatever the market delivered through traditional utility procurement. By renewing these CCA programs, we are helping residents and small businesses secure near-term savings while strengthening long-term price stability in an unpredictable market. The success we've seen in Laconia, Londonderry, Merrimack, and Windham demonstrates that municipalities can take an active role in shaping their energy future.”Unlike traditional utility procurement, which typically relies on shorter purchasing cycles, Community Choice Aggregation allows municipalities to develop procurement strategies that better reflect market conditions and local priorities. Freedom Energy works alongside municipal leaders to evaluate energy markets, develop procurement strategies, and negotiate competitive electricity supply contracts on behalf of participating communities.Quotes from Participating Municipalities:“Laconia's CCA program allows the community to use its collective purchasing power to secure more stable, competitive electricity rates for residents and small businesses,” said Kirk Beattie, City Manager, Laconia.“Following public hearings held by the City's Aggregation Committee in November 2024, the City Council approved the Plan on February 10, 2025. The city launched the CCA program in April 2026 to help residents and small businesses manage ongoing volatility in energy prices, and we are pleased to extend the program for another year. This initiative strengthens affordability, transparency, and local control in energy decision-making for the Laconia community.”“Londonderry's decision to renew its Community Choice Aggregation program reflects the value it has already delivered for residents and small businesses,” stated Shaun Mulholland, Town Manager, Londonderry.“By extending the program for another 12-month term, the Town can continue offering a competitive fixed electricity supply rate while maintaining the local oversight, transparency, and flexibility that make CCA an effective tool for managing energy costs. This renewal builds on the program's success to date and reinforces our commitment to providing residents with greater stability and choice.”“Merrimack's CCA program enables our community to purchase electricity collectively, giving residents and businesses access to more stable, competitive rates as an alternative to Eversource default service,” said Nancy Harrington, Town Council Chairman, Merrimack.“We are pleased to renew the program and continue delivering savings for residents and small businesses amid regional energy price fluctuations. Through this initiative, the town uses the buying power of our nearly 26,800 residents to strengthen affordability, transparency, and local control over energy management.”“Windham's Community Choice Aggregation has been a significant achievement for the Town,” said Michael Branley, Town Administrator, Windham.“After years of effort by our Local Energy Committee and strong voter approval at the 2024 Town Meeting, we are excited to continue this program after a successful first six months by continuing to deliver for the community lower costs, a renewable component, and local energy control for residents and small businesses.”Current participants in all four towns will automatically transition to the new rates. Newly eligible residents and small businesses will receive opt-out notices by mail in October 2026 with 30 days to opt out or choose an alternative option. Participation remains voluntary, and customers can opt out or leave the program at any time without fees or penalties. Customers currently with third-party suppliers or residential solar arrays will not be automatically enrolled but may choose to opt in.These programs continue to operate within New Hampshire's deregulated electricity market. Electric distribution utilities, Eversource and Liberty Utilities, will maintain responsibility for transmission, delivery, billing, and power outage restoration. As additional New Hampshire municipalities evaluate Community Choice Aggregation, Freedom Energy expects local governments will continue exploring procurement strategies that improve affordability, increase budget certainty, and provide greater local control over energy purchasing.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFreedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory firm focused on making energy more predictable and easier to manage for businesses, municipalities, and organizations throughout the United States. Founded in 2006, Freedom's team of experts have a proven track record of delivering comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions that deliver results for commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. Based in Auburn, NH, with a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy is a private, award-winning company with a growing team that serves the diverse needs of our clients. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.###

CarolAnn M Hibbard

Freedom Energy Logistics

+1 508-308-5567

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Freedom Energy Logistics Renews Community Choice Aggregation Programs with Four New Hampshire Municipalities News Provided By Freedom Energy Logistics October 15, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.